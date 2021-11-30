Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

Shockwaves are being sent through the college football landscape for the second time this week, with LSU announcing on Tuesday that it has hired Brian Kelly as head coach. He'll receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, per a release from the school.

Kelly's stunning decision to move on from Notre Dame in his 12th season comes on the heels of the jaw-dropping news that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC. Kelly succeeds Ed Orgeron, who coached the Tigers through the end of the regular season after agreeing to part ways with the school in October. Orgeron was at the helm for the team's magical run to an undefeated season and national title less than two years ago.

Kelly led Notre Dame to a 113-40 record and surpassed Knute Rockne to become the winningest coach in program history earlier this year. The Fighting Irish improved to 11-1 with a 45-14 over Stanford on Saturday and their College Football Playoff hopes are still alive heading into conference championship weekend.

Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news of LSU's hire on Monday evening.

The 60-year-old coach inherits a team hungry to get back into contention after going .500 (11-11) since winning the national championship. Each of the last three Tigers coaches (Orgeron, Les Miles and Nick Saban) won a title during their time in Baton Rouge. Kelly will now be coaching in the same Southeastern Conference division as Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, who have dominated all of college football for the past decade-plus.