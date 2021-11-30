Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

Published: Nov 30, 2021 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Shockwaves are being sent through the college football landscape for the second time this week, with LSU announcing on Tuesday that it has hired Brian Kelly as head coach. He'll receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, per a release from the school.

Kelly's stunning decision to move on from Notre Dame in his 12th season comes on the heels of the jaw-dropping news that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC. Kelly succeeds Ed Orgeron, who coached the Tigers through the end of the regular season after agreeing to part ways with the school in October. Orgeron was at the helm for the team's magical run to an undefeated season and national title less than two years ago.

Kelly led Notre Dame to a 113-40 record and surpassed Knute Rockne to become the winningest coach in program history earlier this year. The Fighting Irish improved to 11-1 with a 45-14 over Stanford on Saturday and their College Football Playoff hopes are still alive heading into conference championship weekend.

Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel first reported the news of LSU's hire on Monday evening.

The 60-year-old coach inherits a team hungry to get back into contention after going .500 (11-11) since winning the national championship. Each of the last three Tigers coaches (Orgeron, Les Miles and Nick Saban) won a title during their time in Baton Rouge. Kelly will now be coaching in the same Southeastern Conference division as Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, who have dominated all of college football for the past decade-plus.

Don't be surprised if Kelly looks to the offensive and defensive lines first as he evaluates his new roster. He recently told the Move The Sticks podcast that he believes "strength in the trenches" is the most essential ingredient to winning a national championship.

Related Content

news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW