LSU head coach Ed Orgeron out at end of 2021 season

LSU's Ed Orgeron will not return to coach the Tigers in 2022, director of athletics Scott Woodward confirmed in a letter posted on Sunday.

The decision to part ways comes just 21 months after Orgeron led the team to the 2019 national championship with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger first reported the news.

"From my first day as LSU's Director of Athletics in 2019, Coach O and I have maintained an open and consistent dialogue regarding the state of LSU Football," Woodward stated. "His passion and pride for our football team and for our state are unrivaled and undeniable, and, even when faced with this difficult news, he still wants what is best for the Tigers, above all else. I have asked him -- and he has agreed -- to remain as head coach through the end of the 2021 season, giving our team the best chance for success and continuing to aid in our recruiting efforts. I know Coach O will continue to give everything he has, as that is what he has always given our university and our state. For that dedication, for the greatest team in college football history in 2019, and for five years of relentless effort on behalf of the LSU Tigers, we are forever grateful to Coach O."

Orgeron replaced Les Miles midway through the 2016 season on an interim basis before being named the full-time head coach later that year. He has led the Tigers to a 49-17 record, including a 15-0 mark when they made their title run in '19. The team has struggled ever since, though, going 9-8 since the winning championship. LSU defeated Florida, 49-42, on Saturday, but negotiations between the coach and the school began prior to the game, per SI.

"My love for LSU has only strengthened over the past five years," Orgeron stated in a letter posted to social media. "All I wanted to do when I accepted the position as head coach in 2016 was to build a championship program and make the state of Louisiana proud. With the hard work and support of talented players, loyal assistants, dedicated staff, and the most passionate fans in college football, we did just that in 2019.

"I have always understood the expectations at LSU, and they are the same expectations I have for myself and our staff. I am disappointed that we have not met these expectations over the past two years. Thank you to the entire LSU family for the opportunity to coach one of the greatest college football teams of all-time. I'll continue to fight, as will our team, throughout the rest of the season."

LSU had a school-record five players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, including Burrow at No. 1 overall. Only one former Tiger, Ja'Marr Chase, was picked in Round 1 this year.