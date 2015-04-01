Breshad Perriman visits Detroit Lions, his father's former team

When Lions fans remember the elder Perriman best, they remember 1995. That was a career-best season of 108 catches, 1,488 yards and nine touchdowns, but it was also a year Breshad would have been too young to recall; he was just two years old. The question NFL scouts have is whether Breshad Perriman can consistently have a year like that in the NFL, and nothing about his pro-day performance last week suggests he couldn't. Perriman ran a sub-4.3 40-yard dash, a time that amazed scouts on hand who surely expected less from a receiver of his size (6-2, 212 pounds).