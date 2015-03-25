Breshad Perriman of UCF uses fast 40 to boost draft stock

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, wide receiver coaches from nine NFL teams and defensive backs coaches from two teams were present for Central Florida's pro day on Wednesday, when 22 players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who was unable to work out a month ago at the NFL Scouting Combine due to a injured hamstring, boosted his stock in the 2015 NFL Draft a lot with fast 40-yard dash times and a good positional workout.

Perriman (6-foot-1 3/4, 212 pounds) was clocked between 4.19 and 4.27 seconds in the 40, but the official times being forwarded along to teams are 4.24 and 4.27. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump. He did 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Perriman -- who has 32-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands -- caught the ball better than expected during his positional workout. Some people thought that he didn't have very good hands, but you didn't see that today in his workout. He also showed very good change-of-direction skills.

The knock on Perriman is that he is not the hardest-working player, but he helped himself a lot at UCF's pro day and should be a low first-round to high second-round draft choice. He certainly has the pedigree. His father, Brett Perriman, was in attendance to watch the workout. Perriman had two career 1,000-yard receiving seasons while with the Detroit Lions, including a 108-catch, 1,488-yard season in 1995.

Safety Clayton Geathers (6-1 5/8, 215) stood on his numbers from the combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the bench press and vertical jump. Geathers had a good enough pro day workout to impress the scouts on hand and help himself in the draft.

Cornerback Jacoby Glenn (6-0, 178) ran the 40 in 4.55 seconds on both attempts. He also performed five strength lifts before standing on the rest of his numbers from the combine.

