Breshad Perriman of UCF uses fast 40 to boost draft stock

Perriman (6-foot-1 3/4, 212 pounds) was clocked between 4.19 and 4.27 seconds in the 40, but the official times being forwarded along to teams are 4.24 and 4.27. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-7 broad jump. He did 18 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Perriman -- who has 32-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands -- caught the ball better than expected during his positional workout. Some people thought that he didn't have very good hands, but you didn't see that today in his workout. He also showed very good change-of-direction skills.