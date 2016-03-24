Brandt: Wentz had one of best pro days I've ever witnessed

The narrative that Wentz and Goff are running even as the top two quarterbacks available in the 2016 NFL Draft is beginning to give way to a perceived edge for Wentz, the former North Dakota State quarterback who conducted his pro-day workout Thursday for NFL coaches and scouts. First, there was NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly, who polled 15 NFL executives about the two quarterbacks and found a majority of them favored Wentz. And Mayock is seeing things much the same.