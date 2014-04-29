Brandt Q&A: Jadeveon Clowney price high for Falcons

In other words, despite the move being just five picks forward for Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff, he'd have to blow a big hole right through the center of the club's 2015 draft to make Clowney his. Worth it? Considering the starting player Atlanta also stands to gain with its second-rounder this year (No. 37 overall) -- presumably lost in a deal with the Texans -- Clowney's impact would have to be massive. To always be known as the guy Atlanta traded up for, Clowney could count on being judged by fans in much the same way wide receiver Julio Jones has: Based on who got the best of the trade, rather than purely on Sunday production.