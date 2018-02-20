Book on Saquon Barkley: Giants, Browns fit draft's top prospect

The New York Giants (No. 2 overall), Cleveland Browns (Nos. 1 and 4), and Indianapolis Colts (No. 3) are great fits for him based on their schemes and needs at the position. The Giants would give Barkley the chance to play with a two-time Super Bowl MVP (Eli Manning) and the most electrifying playmaker in football (Odell Beckham, Jr.). Barkley would alleviate some of the pressure on Manning to carry the offense while also forcing defensive coordinators to abandon some of their double-coverage tactics on OBJ in order to effectively defend the Giants' rebuilt running game. With the Giants looking to make at least one more run at the Lombardi Trophy with Manning at the helm, the move to get Barkley would enhance the team's chances.