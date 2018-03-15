Book on Josh Rosen: Jets, Giants fit draft's most pro-ready QB

From a critical standpoint, Rosen needs to cut down on some of the hero throws that plagued his game in 2017. He frequently forced throws into traffic but benefited from some lucky bounces and bad hands that prevented his turnover numbers from being inflated. With that in mind, Rosen needs to learn how to play within himself and avoid the risky throws that could lead to turnovers at the next level. Sure, he's going to toss a few picks as a young passer, but you would like to see him protect the ball at all costs to avoid putting his team on the wrong side of the turnover battle.