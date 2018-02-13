Book on Baker Mayfield: Giants, Jets fit one of draft's top QBs

"He is like the Energizer Bunny. He brings a lot of energy and passion to the field. You can sense it when you watch him warm up prior to games. I think his teammates feed off of his swagger and confidence. I think that's important. It might be more important than the physical stuff that he brings to the table. ... Yeah, he can make all of the throws and do all of those things you want to see from a quarterback, but it's the 'it' factor that sets him apart from others in the class. He has the juice that you want to see from your franchise quarterback." -- NFC scout