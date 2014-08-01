Bold predictions: 10 big surprises to expect at college camps

It's one heck of an accomplishment to be named as the conference freshman player of the year on both offense and defense, but such was life for the Bruins last year to have a player the caliber of Myles Jack. While he certainly looked like a top-flight running back when he was in the backfield, don't expect to see too much of him on the offensive side of the ball when UCLA opens camp. The coaches know what they have in him as a running back, and he's far more valuable on defense with the departure of Anthony Barr to the Minnesota Vikings. We'll see him at tailback during the season, but injury concerns and learning more nuances at linebacker will keep Jack on one side of the ball this month.