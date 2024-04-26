Bills select Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman with No. 33 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft 

At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Coleman brings needed size to the Bills receiver unit. His high-upside ball skills should pair well with Josh Allen off the bat. Coleman aggressively attacks the pigskin, using size to his advantage, particularly when matched against smaller corners.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan State, Coleman transferred to FSU in 2023. He earned first-team All-ACC honors and generated 11 touchdowns and 658 yards on 50 catches. Coleman shined in his first game with the Seminoles, generating a whopping nine catches for 122 yards and three touchdowns in a win over LSU.

The massive season that seemed on tap following the opener never really materialized. In 12 games, he generated three tilts over 70 yards and five games under the 25-yard mark. Sputtering down the stretch might have given some evaluators pause in his transition to the pros.

Coleman owns physicality with an athletic twitch to be a go-to target, but his average speed and lack of nuance on routes allow him to be blanketed for stretches. In between, however, he boasts the ability to make jaw-dropping catches that make onlookers howl.

Luckily, Coleman joins a quarterback who doesn't need a ton of daylight to thread the ball. The rookie must prove to Allen early on that he's trustworthy at the catch point. If so, he's in for a boatload of targets from the big-armed quarterback.

Coleman's physical ability as a blocker should also benefit Joe Brady's offense, which leaned more on the ground attack down the stretch in 2023.