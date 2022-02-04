Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins thrilled Ken Dorsey is new OC in Buffalo

Count Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins among those thrilled Buffalo promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator to fill the shoes left by Brian Daboll.

"I was happy for my man Dorse," Diggs said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I'm going to have to shoot him a text and talk some smack to him, but I was happy for him. It's something that we look forward to so we can keep building on this offense."

The star receiver said that even though Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach, he still has a relationship with the rest of the roster.

"He's a good coach," Diggs said. "He's been a good guy. I respect him. I feel like we've all built a relationship with our coaching staff even the guys that aren't in your room. Dorsey isn't in our room, but I still talk to Dorse every morning and make fun of him. So, I feel like it's something great we can build off of."

Dawkins added that Dorsey's relationship with Josh Allen will be critical for the Bills' offense making a smooth transition.

"Everything starts with the quarterback and the fact that Josh is the most comfortable with Dorsey, the rest will all fall into place," Dawkins said. "Dorsey is a good dude. ... If you notice every time we score, I find Dorsey and I sprint at him. It's been a fun thing to do.

"It just shows that he's relating to his players in a special way and now that we are officially his players, he's already one step ahead."