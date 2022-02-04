Around the NFL

Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins thrilled Ken Dorsey is new OC in Buffalo

Published: Feb 04, 2022 at 08:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Count Bills Pro Bowlers Stefon Diggs and Dion Dawkins among those thrilled Buffalo promoted quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to offensive coordinator to fill the shoes left by Brian Daboll.

"I was happy for my man Dorse," Diggs said Thursday, via the team's official website. "I'm going to have to shoot him a text and talk some smack to him, but I was happy for him. It's something that we look forward to so we can keep building on this offense."

The star receiver said that even though Dorsey was the quarterbacks coach, he still has a relationship with the rest of the roster.

"He's a good coach," Diggs said. "He's been a good guy. I respect him. I feel like we've all built a relationship with our coaching staff even the guys that aren't in your room. Dorsey isn't in our room, but I still talk to Dorse every morning and make fun of him. So, I feel like it's something great we can build off of."

Dawkins added that Dorsey's relationship with Josh Allen will be critical for the Bills' offense making a smooth transition.

"Everything starts with the quarterback and the fact that Josh is the most comfortable with Dorsey, the rest will all fall into place," Dawkins said. "Dorsey is a good dude. ... If you notice every time we score, I find Dorsey and I sprint at him. It's been a fun thing to do.

"It just shows that he's relating to his players in a special way and now that we are officially his players, he's already one step ahead."

In addition to promoting Dorsey, Buffalo added Joe Brady as the new quarterbacks coach, officially announcing the move Friday. The new combo is tasked with keeping the Bills offense rolling after it ranked second in the NFL with 29.8 points per game the past two seasons under Daboll.

Related Content

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on Lamar Jackson extension: 'We're working at Lamar's pace'

With Lamar Jackson heading toward the final year of his rookie contract, the Ravens would like to get a contract done for the former NFL MVP. But they won't rush the process.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner 'would love' to return to Arizona as free agency nears

James Conner is set to hit free agency after a monster season, generating 752 yards and 15 rushing TDs on 202 carries in his first year in Arizona.
news

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh says Vikings interview 'the last time' he'll chase NFL coaching job

University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press that the allure of a Super Bowl pulled him toward pursuing another NFL shot but contends he's done seeking a return to the pros.
news

Tyler Boyd says Bengals not fretting Ramsey-Chase matchup: 'They're going to have to match us'

One of the most hotly anticipated matchups heading into Super Bowl LVI is Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey facing off against Bengals rookie receiver ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿.
news

Shaq Barrett: Buccaneers 'still going to be contenders' even without Tom Brady

Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett believes the Buccaneers still have enough talent to contend in 2022 despite the departure of Tom Brady and a large group of impending free agents. 
news

Justin Jefferson leads NFC to Pro Bowl Skills Showdown win

Fifteen of the NFL's best competed in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, with the deciding event coming down to dodgeball. The NFC came away with a 6-1 victory on the night. NFL.com's Adam Maya breaks down how they did it.
news

Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as their new head coach

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL. The Jaguars are hiring the Super Bowl LII champion as their new head coach, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Giants say allegations made by Brian Flores are 'disturbing and simply false'

The New York Giants issued a statement Thursday evening saying that allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores "about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."
news

Bengals begin Super Bowl LVI prep with first indoor practice under Zac Taylor

The Bengals are preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams -- set to be played in the roof-covered SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- by borrowing time at the nearby University of Cincinnati's practice bubble. The Bengals haven't played in a domed stadium since Week 11.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Bengals star Joe Burrow revealed how a decision made by his peewee football coach changed the course of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW