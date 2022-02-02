Around the NFL

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Published: Feb 02, 2022 at 01:18 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Buffalo Bills are expected to hire Brady as their new quarterbacks coach, per sources informed of the decision.

Brady takes over the crucial role from Ken Dorsey, who was promoted to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left to become the New York Giants head coach.

Brady entered NFL coaching as the Carolina Panthers OC in 2020 with a host of momentum after helping guide ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ and the LSU Tigers to the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

But the flame was quickly snuffed out when coach Matt Rhule fired him after less than two full seasons on the job. Viewed as an innovative football mind after working as an assistant under Sean Payton in New Orleans, Brady's offense never got off the ground due to struggling QB play. Moreover, the former OC seemed to clash with Rhule's preferred ground-first approach.

Joining the Bills, Brady will be helping usher star signal-caller Josh Allen into a new phase of his career. It's the first time in Allen's young career he won't be in an offense coordinated by Daboll. If Allen continues his MVP trajectory under the new staff, both Dorsey and Brady will likely be candidates for promotions in short order.

