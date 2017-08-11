Bills positioned as top player for QB in 2018 draft after trades

The 2018 draft is expected to be a very strong one for the quarterback position, although it remains to be seen which underclassmen will file for early draft eligibility. Among the top quarterback prospects in the college ranks are USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson. Bills starting QB Tyrod Taylor has steadied the position for the Bills over the last two seasons after the club moved on from its previous first-round quarterback investment, EJ Manuel. But the Bills aren't beholden long-term to Taylor financially, with only $1 million of his contract guaranteed for 2018, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.