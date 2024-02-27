Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on Jets: 'I hate them. All of them.'

According to Dawkins, the Jets defensive end came over to Buffalo's sideline during the second half before pointing and yelling obscenities at multiple players.

As Josh Allen's blindside protector, Dawkins naturally drew the line at coming after his quarterback.

"First of all, why are you talking to my quarterback? Don't talk to my quarterback," Dawkins said. "Stay over there. Don't say nothing to none of my guys. Just stay over there, son. Don't talk to 17. I'm really serious about that. Don't talk to him. Don't say nothing to him at all, right?"

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Dawkins made his discontent known by blocking Clemons to the ground before -- by his own admission -- "belly flopping" on his adversary.

Dawkins would draw an eventual fine for unnecessary roughness on the play, and it contributed to a chippy fourth quarter that resulted in teammates needing to separate the two in the tunnel following the game.

The incident still clearly burns for Dawkins, although he withheld his ire from a select few, such as New York's two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Quinnen Williams.

"Quinnen Williams, solid. I respect the dude," said Dawkins, who also voiced his respect for former Jets head coach Todd Bowles and Jets defensive assistant Ryan Davis.

"But the rest of them? Don't care. I don't like you," he added.

The Bills and Jets split their season series in 2023, but Dawkins is still talking his trash from a power position.

Buffalo has won the AFC East for four straight years, while the Jets' disappointing third-place finish in 2023 was still their best since 2019 -- a far cry from expectations when quarterback Aaron Rodgers initially came to town.

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles four snaps into the season during New York's shocking Week 1 upset over the Bills, will be back to reignite Gang Green's hopes of dethroning Buffalo in 2024.

Clemons, under contract through 2025, should also be back.