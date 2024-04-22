Bills' Damar Hamlin: My comeback 'wasn't something that a trophy can define'

The mere fact Hamlin was able to make it back onto an NFL field was a massive achievement. After a collision with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins resulted in Hamlin suffering commotio cordis, leading to his cardiac arrest, on-field CPR and subsequent treatment saved his life.

At that point, football shouldn't have been a priority. But Hamlin remained determined to make it back onto the field and achieved his goal in 2024, appearing in five games and recording two tackles.

The stats don't matter. Each day Hamlin wakes up, he's reminded of what's important.

"I truly feel with my journey, my comeback per se, it wasn't a worldly thing. It wasn't something that a trophy can define," Hamlin explained. "God gave me his trophy of still waking up every day, still living, still breathing. Having a healthy life. Having a healthy family. Being blessed with every opportunity I'm placed in right now."

There's no telling where Hamlin's career goes from here. The former sixth-round pick is still with the Bills entering 2024, but even if his football career ended tomorrow, it's likely he'd consider it a success.