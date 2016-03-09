Bills among four clubs to schedule Reggie Ragland for workout

Ragland, who's projected to be a first-round pick, spoke with College Football 24/7 at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday. He said that he's already scheduled private workouts with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, with more than that in touch with his agent to find open dates. The Vikings and Bills, picking at Nos. 19 and 23, respectively, could find Ragland available at his projected value.