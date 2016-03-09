Bills among four clubs to schedule Reggie Ragland for workout

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland's calendar tells the story of a prospect who will be in demand this draft season.
Ragland, who's projected to be a first-round pick, spoke with College Football 24/7 at Alabama's pro day on Wednesday. He said that he's already scheduled private workouts with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings, with more than that in touch with his agent to find open dates. The Vikings and Bills, picking at Nos. 19 and 23, respectively, could find Ragland available at his projected value.
"I know if I keep working hard, I'll hear from more (teams)," Ragland said.
All 32 NFL clubs were represented at Alabama on Wednesday (see NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt's full report on the workout), including head coaches Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and Chuck Pagano of the Indianapolis Colts. General managers Doug Whaley (Bills) and Ryan Grigson (Colts) were there as well. Ragland had been scheduled to run the 40-yard dash, but a late decision to stand on his NFL Scouting Combine time of 4.72 seconds left the Crimson Tide's array of 40-yard dashers lacking any star power.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks projects Ragland to be chosen anywhere from the middle to the bottom of the first round. At the request of a scout from the New York Jets, Ragland tested in the three-cone drill. Ragland also tested in the bench press, checking a box he skipped at the combine due to a shoulder ailment, and managed just 13 reps.
"I feel like I could've done more, but you know how it goes when everybody's watching you," Ragland said.
While everyone was watching Ragland, College Football 24/7 was watching pro days all around the country. Here are five other things we learned from pro days Wednesday:
- Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis attended Oklahoma's pro day, where WR Sterling Shepard showed he can field punts as well as catch passes. After running a 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine and excelling in other testing in Indianapolis, Shepard limited his pro-day workout to position drills. Also of note in Norman, Okla.: CB Zack Sanchez ran a 4.48 40 time. Had he done so at the combine, it would have ranked 14th -- about the middle of the pack -- among CB participants at the combine.
- Wisconsin FB Derek Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at the Badgers' pro day and looked good in position drills, according to Brandt. And yes, the elder Watt brother was in attendance.
- It looks like that 4.50 40-yard dash that Rutgers WR Leonte Carroo ran at the combine isn't the only number he wants to show NFL scouts. Due to a nagging injury, Carroo sat out the Scarlet Knights' pro day on Wednesday, but he intends to hold a personal pro day on March 31. Carroo pulled out of the Reese's Senior Bowl practice week with an injury, and wants to draw scouts again March 31 to run pass routes. The Miami Dolphins reportedly met with Carroo for a psychological test Wednesday.
- Chicago Bears assistant coach Clint Hurtt reportedly put Louisville DL Sheldon Rankinsthrough his paces at the Cardinals' pro day. The Bears pick No. 11 overall, and have a need on the defensive line. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio employs a 3-4 defense, and according to Rankins, he can play the nose guard spot and stay on the field, perhaps in a different role, on third downs. ... Elsewhere at the Louisville pro day, LB James Burgess showed why he might've deserved an invitation to the combine. Burgess ran a 4.61 40-yard dash, according to Brandt, which would have been a top-10 finish at his position in Indianapolis.
- Alabama RB Derrick Henry, CB Cyrus Jones and DL Jarran Reed all confirmed some of the NFL clubs with whom they interviewed while scouts were in Tuscaloosa for pro day. Reed, a potential first-round pick, met with the New York Jets. Henry met with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, while Jones interviewed with the Dolphins, Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns.