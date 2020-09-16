Big Ten announces football season will begin Oct. 23-24

The Big Ten Conference abandoned its previous plans to postpone football until the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, and instead approved a fall start that will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24. The league's plan will use daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening, according to the Big Ten website.

"Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities," said Dr. Jim Borchers, who co-chaired the medical subcommittee of the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force. The earliest a positive-testing player could return to competition is 21 days.

An October return also makes it possible for the Big Ten to finish an abbreviated season in time to compete in the College Football Playoff.

The league established the Return to Competition Task Force to explore various models for a safe return for its sports programs. Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 -- with Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska dissenting -- to postpone all fall sports on Aug. 11. Among the reasons the league cited was the uncertainty surrounding the long-term effects of COVID-19, which include a risk of myocarditis (heart inflammation). It proved to be a contentious decision, as Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren came under fire from multiple directions, including parent protests, public criticism from conference coaches and a lawsuit filed by a group of Nebraska players in hopes of getting the decision reversed.