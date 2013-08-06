Big stages set for MAC standouts Khalil Mack, Dri Archer

Northern Illinois QB Jordan Lynch at Iowa, Aug. 31: Lynch (6-0, 216) is being hyped as a Heisman contender, and there's no question he put up huge numbers last season. Lynch finished second in the nation in total offense, behind only Johnny Manziel. Lynch threw for 3,138 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 1,815 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground as a first-year starter. But he didn't exactly light it up against "bigger" competition. He was a combined 21-of-57 for 230 yards with two TDs and three picks last season in losses to Iowa and Florida State. If he struggles this season against what is expected to be a middling Iowa club, the Heisman talk should stop. If he has a big game, on the other hand, the hype will ramp up. Lynch has a lot to prove to NFL scouts -- he is short and his arm strength is lacking.