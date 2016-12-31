Better than Fournette? Cook makes his case in Orange Bowl

I studied his tape from this season this week and I came away a little disappointed. He's a tremendous athlete, but you have to project where he will play at the next level. He gets swallowed up in the run game in his role at Michigan. He's likely to play as a box safety at the next level, but playing that role will require some development time for him. One thing is for sure -- he's an outstanding returner. If he does enter the 2017 draft, it will be fascinating to see where he lands. Scouts are all over the board on him. Some view him as a top-15 pick, while others don't believe he's worthy of a first-round pick. Underclassmen like Peppers have until Jan. 16 to apply for early draft eligibility.