Best offensive 'triplets' in college football

Florida State: QB Jameis Winston, RB Karlos Williams and WR Rashad Greene.

Greene and Williams might be the best seniors in the nation at their positions, while Winston -- a sophomore -- might be the best player in the nation regardless of class. Winston (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), of course, won the Heisman Trophy and led FSU to the national title last season as a redshirt freshman. He threw for 4,057 yards and 40 TDs. Winston has some mechanical issues to clear up, and it's obvious he needs to grow up off the field, but he has a ton of talent and could lead FSU to a second consecutive national title. Williams (6-1, 225) didn't become a running back until Game 2 last season, moving over from safety. He is a big-time athlete with good speed who runs physical. FSU's Devonta Freeman ran for 1,000 yards last season, the first 1,000-yard rusher for FSU since Warrick Dunn in 1996; Williams should make it two 1,000-yard rushers in a row. Greene (6-0, 180) lacks bulk, but he is smooth, elusive and seemingly always open. Look for 1,000 receiving yards and 12 TDs from him this fall even though he is the only proven receiver on FSU's roster and should be double-teamed as soon as he steps on the field.