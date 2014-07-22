Best offensive 'triplets' in college football

Published: Jul 22, 2014 at 03:34 AM
Taylor-Kelly-tos-072114.jpg

» Best defensive 'triplets' in college football

The sports landscape is littered with famed "triplets" -- trios of top-tier talent capable of dominating games. Perhaps the most prolific set of triplets in NFL history -- Pro Football Hall of Famers QB Troy Aikman, RB Emmitt Smith and WR Michael Irvin -- captured three Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The NBA's Miami Heat just saw their group of triplets broken up, with LeBron James leaving Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Looking ahead to the 2014 season, College Football 24/7 is taking a look at the top triplets in each of the top conferences. We started with defensive triplets and continue with offensive triplets, or the teams in each league with the best set of players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

ACC

Florida State: QB Jameis Winston, RB Karlos Williams and WR Rashad Greene.
Greene and Williams might be the best seniors in the nation at their positions, while Winston -- a sophomore -- might be the best player in the nation regardless of class. Winston (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), of course, won the Heisman Trophy and led FSU to the national title last season as a redshirt freshman. He threw for 4,057 yards and 40 TDs. Winston has some mechanical issues to clear up, and it's obvious he needs to grow up off the field, but he has a ton of talent and could lead FSU to a second consecutive national title. Williams (6-1, 225) didn't become a running back until Game 2 last season, moving over from safety. He is a big-time athlete with good speed who runs physical. FSU's Devonta Freeman ran for 1,000 yards last season, the first 1,000-yard rusher for FSU since Warrick Dunn in 1996; Williams should make it two 1,000-yard rushers in a row. Greene (6-0, 180) lacks bulk, but he is smooth, elusive and seemingly always open. Look for 1,000 receiving yards and 12 TDs from him this fall even though he is the only proven receiver on FSU's roster and should be double-teamed as soon as he steps on the field.

Big Ten

Indiana: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Tevin Coleman and WR Shane Wynn.
Sudfeld (6-5, 232), a strong-armed junior from California, threw for 2,523 yards and 23 TDs while sharing time last season; this fall, the job is all his, and while IU lacks proven receivers other than Wynn, Sudfeld should put up big numbers in coach Kevin Wilson's pass-friendly offense. Coleman (6-1, 210), a junior, is underrated in the Big Ten, much less nationally. He is an explosive runner -- he had eight rushes of at least 40 yards (tied for the most nationally) and nine of at least 30 yards (tied for fourth-most) -- last season, when he had 12 rushing TDs. He also has the potential to become a dangerous receiver. Wynn (5-7, 170) should get enough passes thrown his way to lead the Big Ten in receptions, but his lack of size makes you wonder if he can take the punishment that goes with being a go-to receiver. Despite that lack of size, he has shown he can be an effective possession receiver and now needs to show he also can be a deep threat.

Take a look ahead to the 2014 college football season with the best wide receivers to follow this fall.

Big 12

Baylor: QB Bryce Petty, RB Shock Linwood and WR Antwan Goodley.
It's no surprise that the Big 12's best set of triplets comes from the state of Texas and that Art Briles is their coach. Petty put up phenomenal numbers last year in leading the Bears to the Big 12 title and could be even better in 2014. Linwood was once third on the depth chart, but made the most of being an injury replacement and wound up sixth in the conference in rushing, while Goodley is coming off a 1,339-yard and 13-touchdown season.

Pac-12

Arizona State: QB Taylor Kelly, RB D.J. Foster and WR Jaelen Strong.
Almost every team in the Pac-12 has a quality group on offense, but Sun Devils offensive coordinator Mike Norvell has the most talented trio combined. Kelly flies under the radar compared to some of his peers, but was as productive as any last season leading the offense, while Foster is a multi-purpose star no matter where he lines up at. Strong might be the best receiver west of the Mississippi and will be drawing plenty of attention from scouts in case he leaves school a season early.

SEC

South Carolina: QB Dylan Thompson, RB Mike Davis and WR Damiere Byrd.
There are some teams in the SEC with a better answer than South Carolina at two of the three key skill positions on offense, but none of them are as well equipped at all three spots as the Gamecocks are. Thompson, though he's been Connor Shaw's backup for a couple of years, has significant playing experience (nearly 2,000 career passing yards) and should be among the top three or four passers in the league this fall. While most would argue Georgia's Todd Gurley as the league's top rusher, Davis is every bit as talented and productive, having rushed for 1,183 yards last year with 11 touchdowns. If healthy all season, Davis could easily threaten the 1,500-yard mark this year. Byrd has track star speed and should provide a valuable deep threat for Thompson this season. With 33 catches for 575 yards last year, he is the Gamecocks' leading returner at the position.

Other conferences

AAC: Houston (QB John O'Korn, RB Kenneth Farrow and WR Deontay Greenberry).

Conference USA: Marshall (QB Rakeem Cato, RB Steward Butler and WR Tommy Shuler).

MAC: Bowling Green (QB Matt Johnson, RB Travis Greene and WR Chris Gallon).

Mountain West: Boise State (QB Grant Hedrick, RB Jay Ajayi and WR Matt Miller).

Sun Belt: Louisiana-Lafayette (QB Terrence Broadway, RB Alonzo Harris and WR Jamal Robinson).

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW