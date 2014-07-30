Best offensive line tandems in college football

Oregon: OT Tyler Johnstone and C Hroniss Grasu. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is the top NFL draft prospect on the Ducks' offense, but a number of the offensive linemen blocking for him are not too far behind in the eyes of scouts. Johnstone (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) is an athletic tackle who can handle speed rushers and linebackers at the second level with the same amount of ease. He doesn't quite have the bulk some are looking for, but his fluid movement and smarts make him a key part of the offense. Grasu (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) enters 2014 as one of the top center prospects in the country and has plenty of quickness to deal with whatever interior linemen throw at him. He's naturally a great shotgun snapper, and can be an ideal fit for a zone-blocking team in the NFL given the way he can move people around and then get to the next level.