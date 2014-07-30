Best offensive line tandems in college football

Published: Jul 30, 2014 at 05:46 AM
Johnstone-Grasu-tos-073014.jpg

This is the third in a series looking at the best positional tandems in college football in each conference, taking into account both college production and pro potential. Today it is the best pair of offensive linemen.

College football's top trios

Winston-Jameis-140728-PQ.jpg

Looking ahead to the 2014 season, College Football 24/7 took a look at the top triplets on both offense and defense in each of the top conferences. More ...

ACC

Florida State: G Tre Jackson and OT Cameron Erving. These two seniors are big -- literally and figuratively -- reasons Florida State might have the best offensive line in the nation (if it's not the best, it certainly is in the top three). Jackson (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) is the best guard in the nation; Erving (6-6, 308) is in the discussion when talking about the top tackle in the nation. Both are heading into their third season as starters. Jackson is athletic and physical; he's a masher as a run blocker and nimble as a pass blocker. Erving began his FSU career as a defensive tackle and made the move to the offensive line as a sophomore. He, too, is athletic, with quick feet. He also can be a devastating run blocker. Erving still is learning some subtle nuances, not surprising considering his relative lack of experience at the position, but still has the look of a first-round lock.

Last time an ACC offensive line duo was selected in the same draft: Two league teams had two linemen drafted in 2014. Miami (Fla.) had OT Seantrel Henderson (seventh round) and G Brandon Linder (third round), while Virginia had C Luke Bowanko (sixth round) and OT Morgan Moses (third round).

Big Ten

Iowa: C Austin Blythe and OT Brandon Scherff. As with Florida State's Erving, Scherff is in the running to be called the best tackle in the nation (Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi also is in that mix). Scherff (6-5, 320), a senior, is athletic and wondrously strong. He is a road-grader in the running game and often blows up linebackers and defensive backs in the second level. His pass blocking isn't quite as advanced, but he's still a top-notch pass protector. Blythe (6-3, 290), a junior, should vie for All-Big Ten honors. He started at guard as a redshirt freshman in 2012, then moved to center last season. His run blocking is his biggest selling point; he is physical and effective when asked to pull.

Last time a Big Ten offensive line duo was selected in the same draft:Michigan and Ohio State each had two linemen selected in the 2014 draft. Michigan had OTs Taylor Lewan (first round) and Michael Schofield (third round), while Ohio State had OT Jack Mewhort (second round) and C Corey Linsley (fifth round).

Big 12

Oklahoma: OT Tyrus Thompson and OT Daryl Williams. One could pick any combination of the three returning starters for the Sooners along the line and the team would still occupy this spot, as guard Adam Shead is an NFL prospect in his own right. Still, the tackles get most of the attention and with good reason, as both performed well last year. Thompson (6-5, 320) manned the blind side and handled rushers nicely with his athleticism while still improving throughout the year. Williams (6-5, 315) is a bit more polished over on the right side and does a great job run blocking with his big frame.

Last time a Big 12 offensive line duo was selected in the same draft: Baylor had a pair of linemen taken in the 2012 NFL Draft, when fourth-rounder Philip Blake (Denver Broncos) and sixth-rounder Robert Griffin (no, not that one, the one that was picked by the New York Jets).

Pac-12

Oregon: OT Tyler Johnstone and C Hroniss Grasu. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is the top NFL draft prospect on the Ducks' offense, but a number of the offensive linemen blocking for him are not too far behind in the eyes of scouts. Johnstone (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) is an athletic tackle who can handle speed rushers and linebackers at the second level with the same amount of ease. He doesn't quite have the bulk some are looking for, but his fluid movement and smarts make him a key part of the offense. Grasu (6-foot-3, 295 pounds) enters 2014 as one of the top center prospects in the country and has plenty of quickness to deal with whatever interior linemen throw at him. He's naturally a great shotgun snapper, and can be an ideal fit for a zone-blocking team in the NFL given the way he can move people around and then get to the next level.

Last time a Pac-12 offensive line duo was selected in the same draft: Don't have to go that far back into the record books to find that Stanford had David Yankey (fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings) and Cameron Fleming (fourth round by the New England Patriots) were both taken in the 2014 NFL Draft. Take a look ahead to the 2014 college football season with the most intriguing offensive tackles to follow this fall.

SEC

Other conferences

AAC: Cincinnati (G Parker Ehinger and OT Eric Lefeld).

Conference USA: North Texas (G Cyril Lemon and G Mason Y'Barbo).

MAC: Northern Illinois (C Andrew Ness and OT Tyler Loos).

MWC: UNLV (C Robert Waterman and OT Brett Boyko).

Sun Belt: South Alabama (OT Chris May and OT Ucambre Williams).

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE