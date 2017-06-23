Best NFL draft picks of the century: Top selections from UCLA

2. Anthony Barr, linebacker

Points: 4.4

Drafted by:Vikings, No. 9 overall pick (Round 1), 2014

Skinny: Barr was a top-10 pick and the second linebacker drafted in 2014, after the Raiders' Khalil Mack, despite a lack of experience at the position (he played on offense his first two years at UCLA). Barr has reached the Pro Bowl in two of his first three NFL seasons, albeit as a replacement player both times. He started every game for Minnesota for the first time in his career last season, and the Vikingsexercised the fifth-year option on his contract last month. Still, his play took something of a step backward in 2016, and coach Mike Zimmer said in December that Barr "has a tendency to coast."