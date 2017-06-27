Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Texas A&M

Who are the best draft picks of the century from the most prominent programs in college football? College Football 24/7 set out to answer this question by ranking the top draft picks since 2000 from the 30 schools that have produced the most picks since that year.
Players were ranked through a formula in which they received points for honors they've acquired in their NFL career, including being selected to the Pro Bowl (including as injury replacements) and being selected first-team All-Pro. Players were also rewarded relative to where in the draft they were selected. First-round picks benefited least because a strong career would be expected; seventh-round picks benefited most. In some cases, a bonus for longevity or outstanding play was granted. See the full formula below the list of top picks.
Texas A&M's 55 draft picks since 2000 ranks tied for 27th among all schools, and the group is led, of course, by Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller. Beyond Miller, however, the list thins out rather quickly. Perhaps Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick of this year's draft, will crack these rankings if they're re-visited in a few years. One Aggie who scouts missed on: Seattle Seahawks DE Michael Bennett, a two-time Pro Bowler who went undrafted in 2009.
If kickers and punters had been included in this exercise, Shane Lechler, a fifth-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2000, would certainly be high on this list as one of the greats at his position.
Best picks of the century from Texas A&M
1. Von Miller, linebacker
Points: 30.8
Drafted by:Broncos, No. 2 overall pick (Round 1), 2011
Skinny: Miller has been a Pro Bowler every year he's been in the league except 2013, when a knee injury ended his season after nine games, and he's been selected first-team All-Pro the last two seasons. He has 73.5 career sacks in just six years, and he's only the 10th defensive player to ever win a Super Bowl MVP. As one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, Miller has developed into everything that could be hoped for from a No. 2 overall pick.
2. Dante Hall, wide receiver
Points: 4.5
Drafted by:Chiefs, No. 153 overall pick (Round 5), 2000
Skinny: Known as the "human joystick" for his remarkable moves in the open field, Hall made his NFL mark as a return man. The two-time Pro Bowler finished his career in 2008 with 12 touchdowns on returns (six punts, six kickoffs). His peak performance came in 2003, when he led the NFL in punt return average (16.3 yards), broke four TD returns, and was selected first-team All-Pro. If you've forgotten just how magical Hall's return skills were, here's your reminder.
3. Mike Evans, wide receiver
Points: 2.2
Drafted by:Buccaneers, No. 7 overall pick (Round 1), 2014
Skinny: Johnny Manziel might have been a draft bust, but his top target at A&M hasn't been. A year before drafting QB Jameis Winston, the Bucs drafted an excellent eventual target for Winston in Evans, who already has 27 TD catches over his first three seasons. He's a serious matchup problem for defenses because of his imposing size (6-foot-5, 231 pounds), and last year, he made his first Pro Bowl with career highs in catches (96) and yards (1,321).
4. Martellus Bennett, tight end
Points: 1.2
Drafted by:Cowboys, No. 61 overall pick (Round 2), 2008
Skinny: Bennett spent his first four seasons with the Cowboys, but with Jason Witten serving as the primary TE target in Dallas, Bennett's career didn't peak until he left as a free agent. His best year came with the Chicago Bears in 2014 (90 catches, 916 yards, 6 TDs), earning Pro Bowl honors. He won a Super Bowl last season as one of Tom Brady's top targets with the New England Patriots, and the Green Bay Packers signed Bennett to a three-year deal in March.
5. Ty Warren, defensive line
Points: 1.1
Drafted by:Patriots, No. 13 overall pick (Round 1), 2003
Skinny: The Patriots traded up a spot in the 2003 draft to select Warren, and landed a player who became a key piece on the defensive front for the better part of a decade. Warren was a two-time Super Bowl champion in New England as a six-year starter, and was voted a team captain in 2007. His career production (20.5 sacks) doesn't tell the full story of how effective he was as a five-technique for the Pats.
Total number of picks from Texas A&M since 2000: 55
2017 draft picks from Texas A&M (5): DE Myles Garrett, Browns (Round 1, No. 1 overall), S Justin Evans, Buccaneers (Round 2, No. 50 overall), DE Daeshon Hall, Panthers (Round 3, No. 77 overall), WR Josh Reynolds, Rams (Round 4, No. 117 overall), OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Ravens (Round 5, No. 159 overall).
Draft multiplier: Total points for first-round picks x 1.1; second-round picks x 1.2; third-round picks x 1.3; fourth-round picks x 1.4; fifth-round picks x 1.5; sixth-round picks x 1.6; seventh-round picks x 1.7.
Tiebreaker: Ranking edge to lower-drafted player within same round.
Specialists and fullbacks: For players honored primarily as specialists or fullbacks, their total points were devalued. Kickers and punters were not included in this exercise.