Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Texas A&M

1. Von Miller, linebacker

Points: 30.8

Drafted by:Broncos, No. 2 overall pick (Round 1), 2011

Skinny: Miller has been a Pro Bowler every year he's been in the league except 2013, when a knee injury ended his season after nine games, and he's been selected first-team All-Pro the last two seasons. He has 73.5 career sacks in just six years, and he's only the 10th defensive player to ever win a Super Bowl MVP. As one of the NFL's premier pass rushers, Miller has developed into everything that could be hoped for from a No. 2 overall pick.