Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Michigan

Who are the best draft picks of the century from the most prominent programs in college football? College Football 24/7 set out to answer this question by ranking the top draft picks since 2000 from the 30 schools that have produced the most picks since that year.
Players were ranked through a formula in which they received points for honors they've acquired in their NFL career, including being selected to the Pro Bowl (including as injury replacements) and being selected first-team All-Pro. Players were also rewarded relative to where in the draft they were selected. First-round picks benefited least because a strong career would be expected; seventh-round picks benefited most. In some cases, a bonus for longevity or outstanding play was granted. See the full formula below the list of top picks.
Up next is Michigan, which is tied for 10th among all schools with 76 draft picks this century. The Wolverines' list begins with the ace of the deck in this series (Tom Brady), and also includes a former No. 1 overall pick in Jake Long. Of the 10 former Wolverines who earned points, only two (Brady and Titans OT Taylor Lewan) are still active NFL players.
Best picks of the century from Michigan
1. Tom Brady, quarterback
Points: 80.0
Drafted by:Patriots, No. 199 overall pick (Round 6), 2000
Skinny: Not surprisingly, Brady's 80 points is the most of any player in the series. The New England Patriots star has a pair of MVP trophies and a dozen Pro Bowls nods to his name, among other honors, and the fact that he wasn't selected until the sixth round makes him the standard-bearer for late-round steals. With five Super Bowl titles and a strong argument as the greatest QB in NFL history, Brady still isn't finished.
2. Steve Hutchinson, offensive guard
Points: 35.2
Drafted by:Seahawks, No. 17 overall pick (Round 1), 2001
Skinny: From 2003-2009, Hutchinson was selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls and never missed a regular-season start. As the Seahawks' left guard, he teamed with Pro Football Hall of Fame LT Walter Jones to form a dominant left side for the Seahawks' offensive line, paving the way for RB Shaun Alexander's MVP season in 2005.
3. Jake Long, offensive tackle
Points: 14.3
Drafted by:Dolphins, No. 1 overall pick (Round 1), 2008
Skinny: Long was a Pro Bowler for the Dolphins at left tackle in each of his first four NFL seasons, and was selected first-team All-Pro in 2010. After five years in Miami, he signed with the Rams as a free agent before finishing his career with the Falcons and Vikings. He announced his retirement in April.
4. LaMarr Woodley, linebacker
Points: 4.8
Drafted by:Steelers, No. 46 overall pick (Round 2), 2007
Skinny: Woodley played seven seasons with the Steelers, and flourished as a pass rusher beginning in his second year. He averaged 11 sacks over a four-year stretch from 2008-2011, with his career high of 13.5 coming in his only Pro Bowl season (2009).
5. Anthony Thomas, running back
Points: 4.8
Drafted by:Bears, No. 38 overall pick (Round 2), 2001
Skinny: Thomas' career flashed early as he won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award on a Bears team that won a division title. However, that season (1,183 yards, 7 TD's) proved to be the most productive year of his career. He posted another 1,000-yard campaign in 2003. Thereafter, he played in a backup role for the Bears, Saints, Cowboys and Bills.
Honorable mention: LB Ian Gold (3.6 points), LB Cato June (1.6 points), C Jonathan Goodwin (1.5), OT Taylor Lewan (1.1), WR Braylon Edwards (1.1).
Total number of picks from Michigan since 2000: 76
2017 draft picks from Michigan (11): S Jabrill Peppers, Browns (Round 1, No. 25 overall); DE Taco Charlton, Cowboys (Round 1, No. 28 overall); DL Chris Wormley, Ravens (Round 3, No. 74 overall); CB Jourdan Lewis, Cowboys (Round 3, No. 92 overall); S Delano Hill, Seahawks (Round 3, No. 95 overall); WR Amara Darboh, Seahawks (Round 3, No. 106 overall); LB Ben Gedeon, Vikings (Round 4, No. 120 overall); DT Ryan Glasgow, Bengals (Round 4, No. 138 overall); WR Jehu Chesson, Chiefs (Round 4, No. 139 overall); TE Jake Butt, Broncos (Round 5, No. 145); CB Jeremy Clark, Jets (No. 6, 197).
Draft multiplier: Total points for first-round picks x 1.1; second-round picks x 1.2; third-round picks x 1.3; fourth-round picks x 1.4; fifth-round picks x 1.5; sixth-round picks x 1.6; seventh-round picks x 1.7.
Tiebreaker: Ranking edge to lower-drafted player within same round.
Specialists and fullbacks: For players honored primarily as specialists or fullbacks, their total points were devalued. Kickers and punters were not included in this exercise.