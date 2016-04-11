 Skip to main content
Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 21-24

CFB 24/7 is counting down the days to the start of the 2016 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network) by picking the best selections ever made for the top 32 draft positions.

21. Randy Moss

Team:Minnesota Vikings
Year: 1998
College: Marshall

Why we picked Moss: Moss burst onto the NFL scene with one of the greatest rookie campaigns in league history in 1998. Moss had a league-leading 17 touchdowns receiving with 1,313 yards for a Vikings team that set a single-season scoring record. In a battle of talented receivers from two different eras, we picked Moss over the Pittsburgh Steelers' Lynn Swann. Moss certainly deserves the nod, given his ability to dominate a game. Moss has caught 10 or more touchdown passes in nine seasons, including an NFL-record 23 in the Patriots' undefeated regular season of 2007.

Others considered:Lynn Swann, Vince Wilfork

Last five No. 21 picks:Cedric Ogbuehi (2015, Bengals), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2014, Packers), Tyler Eifert (2013, Bengals), Chandler Jones (2012, Patriots), Phil Taylor (2011, Browns)

Who owns No. 21 pick this year?Redskins

Twitter vote for best No. 21 pick of past 20 years:

22. Ernie Stautner

Team:Pittsburgh Steelers
Year: 1950
College: Boston College

Why we picked Stautner: Stautner toiled with consistently mediocre Steelers teams long before the franchise became the winning dynasty in the 1970s. As the only Pro Football Hall of Famer ever selected with the No. 22 overall pick, Stautner was an easy selection here. Stautner was a fixture along Pittsburgh's defensive line for 14 seasons, earning first- or second-team All-NFL honors in nine of those seasons. Stautner became a folk hero on a Steelers team that didn't do much winning, but was starting to earn its now-famous reputation for stout defense.

Others considered:Andre Rison, William Perry, Hanford Dixon, Jack "Hacksaw" Reynolds

Last five No. 22 picks:Bud Dupree (2015, Steelers), Johnny Manziel (2014, Browns), Desmond Trufant (2013, Falcons), Brandon Weeden (2012, Browns), Anthony Castonzo (2011, Colts)

Who owns No. 22 pick this year?Texans

Twitter vote for best No. 22 pick of past 20 years:

23. Ozzie Newsome

Team:Cleveland Browns
Year: 1978
College: Alabama

Why we picked Newsome: Newsome -- a 1999 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- is the only player on this all-time mock draft list to also have a hand in drafting a player that appears on this list (see No. 26, Ray Lewis). Before Newsome became one of the league's best general managers, he was the ultimate iron man tight end, playing in 198 consecutive games for the Browns, including a streak of 150 consecutive games with a reception. Newsome's 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns stood as NFL records for a tight end until Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe topped those marks in 2001 and then Tony Gonzalez established new marks a few years later.

Others considered:Bill George, Ray Guy, Bruce Armstrong, Ty Law

Last five No. 23 picks:Shane Ray (2015, Broncos), Dee Ford (2014, Chiefs), Sharrif Floyd (2013, Vikings), Riley Reiff (2012, Lions), Danny Watkins (2011, Eagles)

Who owns No. 23 pick this year?Vikings

Twitter vote for best No. 23 pick of past 20 years:

24. Aaron Rodgers

Team:Green Bay Packers
Year: 2005
College: California

Why we picked Rodgers: Rodgers famously fell in the 2005 draft. It was expected that he'd be selected much earlier than the No. 24 overall pick. That draft-day disappointment for Rodgers was a blessing in disguise. With a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in tow, the Packers selected Rodgers to be the eventual replacement for Brett Favre. The Packers didn't miss a beat once Rodgers took over the reins. Rodgers is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time NFL MVP and -- most importantly -- led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, after which he was named game MVP.

Others considered:Dez Bryant, Ed Reed, Chris Johnson, Raymond Chester, Calvin Hill

Last five No. 24 picks:D.J. Humphries (2015, Cardinals), Darqueze Dennard (2014, Bengals), Bjoern Werner (2013, Colts), David DeCastro (2012, Steelers), Cameron Jordan (2011, Saints)

Who owns No. 24 pick this year?Bengals

Twitter vote for best No. 24 pick of past 20 years:

