Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 21-24

21. Randy Moss
Why we picked Moss: Moss burst onto the NFL scene with one of the greatest rookie campaigns in league history in 1998. Moss had a league-leading 17 touchdowns receiving with 1,313 yards for a Vikings team that set a single-season scoring record. In a battle of talented receivers from two different eras, we picked Moss over the Pittsburgh Steelers' Lynn Swann. Moss certainly deserves the nod, given his ability to dominate a game. Moss has caught 10 or more touchdown passes in nine seasons, including an NFL-record 23 in the Patriots' undefeated regular season of 2007.
Last five No. 21 picks:Cedric Ogbuehi (2015, Bengals), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2014, Packers), Tyler Eifert (2013, Bengals), Chandler Jones (2012, Patriots), Phil Taylor (2011, Browns)
22. Ernie Stautner
Why we picked Stautner: Stautner toiled with consistently mediocre Steelers teams long before the franchise became the winning dynasty in the 1970s. As the only Pro Football Hall of Famer ever selected with the No. 22 overall pick, Stautner was an easy selection here. Stautner was a fixture along Pittsburgh's defensive line for 14 seasons, earning first- or second-team All-NFL honors in nine of those seasons. Stautner became a folk hero on a Steelers team that didn't do much winning, but was starting to earn its now-famous reputation for stout defense.
Last five No. 22 picks:Bud Dupree (2015, Steelers), Johnny Manziel (2014, Browns), Desmond Trufant (2013, Falcons), Brandon Weeden (2012, Browns), Anthony Castonzo (2011, Colts)
23. Ozzie Newsome
Why we picked Newsome: Newsome -- a 1999 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- is the only player on this all-time mock draft list to also have a hand in drafting a player that appears on this list (see No. 26, Ray Lewis). Before Newsome became one of the league's best general managers, he was the ultimate iron man tight end, playing in 198 consecutive games for the Browns, including a streak of 150 consecutive games with a reception. Newsome's 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns stood as NFL records for a tight end until Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe topped those marks in 2001 and then Tony Gonzalez established new marks a few years later.
Last five No. 23 picks:Shane Ray (2015, Broncos), Dee Ford (2014, Chiefs), Sharrif Floyd (2013, Vikings), Riley Reiff (2012, Lions), Danny Watkins (2011, Eagles)
24. Aaron Rodgers
Why we picked Rodgers: Rodgers famously fell in the 2005 draft. It was expected that he'd be selected much earlier than the No. 24 overall pick. That draft-day disappointment for Rodgers was a blessing in disguise. With a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback in tow, the Packers selected Rodgers to be the eventual replacement for Brett Favre. The Packers didn't miss a beat once Rodgers took over the reins. Rodgers is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time NFL MVP and -- most importantly -- led the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV, after which he was named game MVP.
Last five No. 24 picks:D.J. Humphries (2015, Cardinals), Darqueze Dennard (2014, Bengals), Bjoern Werner (2013, Colts), David DeCastro (2012, Steelers), Cameron Jordan (2011, Saints)
