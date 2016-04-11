Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 21-24

Why we picked Newsome: Newsome -- a 1999 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- is the only player on this all-time mock draft list to also have a hand in drafting a player that appears on this list (see No. 26, Ray Lewis). Before Newsome became one of the league's best general managers, he was the ultimate iron man tight end, playing in 198 consecutive games for the Browns, including a streak of 150 consecutive games with a reception. Newsome's 662 receptions for 7,980 yards and 47 touchdowns stood as NFL records for a tight end until Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe topped those marks in 2001 and then Tony Gonzalez established new marks a few years later.