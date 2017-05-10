Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: NFC South

Published: May 10, 2017 at 09:24 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Editor's note: This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein takes a look at the best and most questionable picks in the 2017 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the NFC South teams:

Note: Click through the tabs above to see Zierlein's selections for each team.

Atlanta Falcons

Best pick:Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State (Round 5, No. 149 overall)
The skinny: He's going to get beat up over his lack of speed and it can be an issue if he's on an island ... but those ball skills, though! Kazee thinks every throw is intended for him and his ballhawking exploits in college should translate to the pros. Getting him in the fifth round is a steal.

Most questionable pick:Sean Harlow, OG, Oregon State (Round 4, No. 136 overall)
The skinny: The Falcons know what they're looking for in a zone-scheme guard and clearly Harlow was their kind of player. When I watched him, I didn't see the level of foot quickness off the snap and into his blocks that is often necessary from a successful zone guard.

Carolina Panthers

Best pick:Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford (Round 1, No. 8 overall)
The skinny: I felt like there were a handful of teams that truly made sense for McCaffrey if they wanted to take him inside the top 16-20 picks, and the Panthers were one of them. The Panthers can diversify their attack without having to become gimmicky thanks to the addition of McCaffrey.

Most questionable pick:Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State (Round 2, No. 40 overall)
The skinny: I like Samuel, but maybe not for this team at this spot. You just picked up a hybrid player in McCaffrey who can give you touches as a running back and receiver. Why not focus on a player with a definitive role here?

New Orleans Saints

Best pick:Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 11 overall)
The skinny: I understand that there is some concern about soft-tissue issues for Lattimore, but he was definitely the best cornerback in this draft and that happened to be the Saints' biggest need. I doubt the Saints believed that Lattimore would still be available at No. 11 heading into the draft.

Most questionable pick:Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami (Round 6, No. 196 overall)
The skinny: I liked the Saints' draft, so this is being a little bit picky, but Muhammad hasn't played football in two of the last three seasons and I didn't see the upfield burst needed as an NFL rusher.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Best pick:Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State (Round 5, No. 162 overall)
The skinny:O.J. Howard probably deserves this slot as well, but he's too obvious. Let's focus on the outstanding value of McNichols here. He has great vision and balance and can do work out of the backfield as well. He has a shot to earn starter's carries in the near future.

Most questionable pick:Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State (Round 3, No. 84 overall)
The skinny: Godwin's size and vertical ability might remind the Bucs of Vincent Jackson's, but I thought Jackson played faster than his timed speed and Godwin plays slower than his. I love the ball skills and potential, but I still think he is one of the more speculative projections at receiver in this draft.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW