Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: NFC South

Editor's note: This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein takes a look at the best and most questionable picks in the 2017 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the NFC South teams:
Note: Click through the tabs above to see Zierlein's selections for each team.
Atlanta Falcons
Best pick:Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State (Round 5, No. 149 overall)
The skinny: He's going to get beat up over his lack of speed and it can be an issue if he's on an island ... but those ball skills, though! Kazee thinks every throw is intended for him and his ballhawking exploits in college should translate to the pros. Getting him in the fifth round is a steal.
Most questionable pick:Sean Harlow, OG, Oregon State (Round 4, No. 136 overall)
The skinny: The Falcons know what they're looking for in a zone-scheme guard and clearly Harlow was their kind of player. When I watched him, I didn't see the level of foot quickness off the snap and into his blocks that is often necessary from a successful zone guard.
Carolina Panthers
Best pick:Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford (Round 1, No. 8 overall)
The skinny: I felt like there were a handful of teams that truly made sense for McCaffrey if they wanted to take him inside the top 16-20 picks, and the Panthers were one of them. The Panthers can diversify their attack without having to become gimmicky thanks to the addition of McCaffrey.
Most questionable pick:Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State (Round 2, No. 40 overall)
The skinny: I like Samuel, but maybe not for this team at this spot. You just picked up a hybrid player in McCaffrey who can give you touches as a running back and receiver. Why not focus on a player with a definitive role here?
New Orleans Saints
Best pick:Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 11 overall)
The skinny: I understand that there is some concern about soft-tissue issues for Lattimore, but he was definitely the best cornerback in this draft and that happened to be the Saints' biggest need. I doubt the Saints believed that Lattimore would still be available at No. 11 heading into the draft.
Most questionable pick:Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Miami (Round 6, No. 196 overall)
The skinny: I liked the Saints' draft, so this is being a little bit picky, but Muhammad hasn't played football in two of the last three seasons and I didn't see the upfield burst needed as an NFL rusher.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best pick:Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State (Round 5, No. 162 overall)
The skinny:O.J. Howard probably deserves this slot as well, but he's too obvious. Let's focus on the outstanding value of McNichols here. He has great vision and balance and can do work out of the backfield as well. He has a shot to earn starter's carries in the near future.
Most questionable pick:Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State (Round 3, No. 84 overall)
The skinny: Godwin's size and vertical ability might remind the Bucs of Vincent Jackson's, but I thought Jackson played faster than his timed speed and Godwin plays slower than his. I love the ball skills and potential, but I still think he is one of the more speculative projections at receiver in this draft.