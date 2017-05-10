Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: NFC South

Best pick:Damontae Kazee, CB, San Diego State (Round 5, No. 149 overall)

The skinny: He's going to get beat up over his lack of speed and it can be an issue if he's on an island ... but those ball skills, though! Kazee thinks every throw is intended for him and his ballhawking exploits in college should translate to the pros. Getting him in the fifth round is a steal.