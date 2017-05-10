Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: AFC South

Editor's note: This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein takes a look at the best and most questionable picks in the 2017 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the AFC South teams:
Note: Click through the tabs above to see Zierlein's selections for each team.
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Houston Texans
Best pick:Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt (Round 2, No. 57 overall)
The skinny: The Texans have two thumpers in the middle of their defense in LBs Benardrick McKinney and Brian Cushing, but what they don't have is an athletic linebacker who can run and match up with RBs out of the backfield. Cunningham addresses that desperate need and is the future replacement for Cushing.
Most questionable pick:Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell (Round 4, No. 130 overall)
The skinny: The Texans are in desperate need of a tackle, but if they wanted one who could help sooner rather than later, they probably should have jumped in earlier or gone in another direction. Davenport has the physical traits, but the Bucknell tackle is a long way from being ready to handle NFL rushers.
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Indianapolis Colts
Best pick:Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 15 overall)
The skinny: Are you kidding me? The Colts just landed the defensive back with the best ball skills in the draft and quite possibly the best instincts. I know his postseason surgeries probably scared some teams away, but they could end up regretting it when this is all said and done.
Most questionable pick:Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida (Round 2, No. 46 overall)
The skinny: I understand I'm in the minority with Wilson, but I just didn't see it on tape. When he was asked to play press, I saw him give up too much separation off the release and his average 40-yard-dash time (4.54 seconds) concerns me regarding his makeup speed. I think he'll end up playing safety at some point.
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Best pick:Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU (Round 1, No. 4 overall)
The skinny: Obvious selection for an obvious reason. The Jaguars spent freely in free agency and have a potentially formidable defensive unit now. Fournette allows the Jaguars to move away from reliance upon Blake Bortles and could give the Jaguars a chance to become a ground-and-pound division winner.
Most questionable pick:Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois (Round 3, No. 68 overall)
The skinny: There were times when the tape was not kind to Smoot in 2016 as he attempted to adjust to Lovie Smith's defense. Smoot flashed at the Senior Bowl, but I didn't see nearly enough to warrant a pick early in the third round.
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Tennessee Titans
Best pick:Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky (Round 3, No. 72 overall)
The skinny: Taylor runs routes like a shooting guard coming off of picks. He understands how to take proper angles and how to change speeds in order to uncover. He has the potential to become a high-volume slot target for Marcus Mariota.
Most questionable pick:Jayon Brown, LB, UCLA (Round 5, No. 155 overall)
The skinny: Granted, this was a fifth-round pick, but I believe that Brown lacks the size to play every down and can only be utilized in sub-package situations.