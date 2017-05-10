Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: AFC South

Most questionable pick:Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell (Round 4, No. 130 overall)

The skinny: The Texans are in desperate need of a tackle, but if they wanted one who could help sooner rather than later, they probably should have jumped in earlier or gone in another direction. Davenport has the physical traits, but the Bucknell tackle is a long way from being ready to handle NFL rushers.