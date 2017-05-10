 Skip to main content
Advertising

Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: AFC South

Published: May 10, 2017 at 06:23 AM
Author Image
Lance Zierlein

Draft Analyst

Editor's note: This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein takes a look at the best and most questionable picks in the 2017 NFL Draft for every team, continuing today with the AFC South teams:

Note: Click through the tabs above to see Zierlein's selections for each team.

[internal-link-placeholder-0]

Houston Texans

Best pick:Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt (Round 2, No. 57 overall)
The skinny: The Texans have two thumpers in the middle of their defense in LBs Benardrick McKinney and Brian Cushing, but what they don't have is an athletic linebacker who can run and match up with RBs out of the backfield. Cunningham addresses that desperate need and is the future replacement for Cushing.

Most questionable pick:Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell (Round 4, No. 130 overall)
The skinny: The Texans are in desperate need of a tackle, but if they wanted one who could help sooner rather than later, they probably should have jumped in earlier or gone in another direction. Davenport has the physical traits, but the Bucknell tackle is a long way from being ready to handle NFL rushers.

[internal-link-placeholder-0]

Indianapolis Colts

Best pick:Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 15 overall)
The skinny: Are you kidding me? The Colts just landed the defensive back with the best ball skills in the draft and quite possibly the best instincts. I know his postseason surgeries probably scared some teams away, but they could end up regretting it when this is all said and done.

Most questionable pick:Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida (Round 2, No. 46 overall)
The skinny: I understand I'm in the minority with Wilson, but I just didn't see it on tape. When he was asked to play press, I saw him give up too much separation off the release and his average 40-yard-dash time (4.54 seconds) concerns me regarding his makeup speed. I think he'll end up playing safety at some point.

[internal-link-placeholder-0]

Jacksonville Jaguars

Best pick:Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU (Round 1, No. 4 overall)
The skinny: Obvious selection for an obvious reason. The Jaguars spent freely in free agency and have a potentially formidable defensive unit now. Fournette allows the Jaguars to move away from reliance upon Blake Bortles and could give the Jaguars a chance to become a ground-and-pound division winner.

Most questionable pick:Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois (Round 3, No. 68 overall)
The skinny: There were times when the tape was not kind to Smoot in 2016 as he attempted to adjust to Lovie Smith's defense. Smoot flashed at the Senior Bowl, but I didn't see nearly enough to warrant a pick early in the third round.

[internal-link-placeholder-0]

Tennessee Titans

Best pick:Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky (Round 3, No. 72 overall)
The skinny: Taylor runs routes like a shooting guard coming off of picks. He understands how to take proper angles and how to change speeds in order to uncover. He has the potential to become a high-volume slot target for Marcus Mariota.

Most questionable pick:Jayon Brown, LB, UCLA (Round 5, No. 155 overall)
The skinny: Granted, this was a fifth-round pick, but I believe that Brown lacks the size to play every down and can only be utilized in sub-package situations.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff shifts to straight seeding with no automatic byes for top league champs

The College Football Playoff will go to a more straightforward way of filling the bracket next season, placing teams strictly on where they are ranked instead of moving pieces around to reward conference champions.

news

Bill Belichick introduced as North Carolina head football coach: 'I didn't come here to leave'

Bill Belichick was introduced on Thursday as the head football coach at the University of North Carolina, telling reporters the job was a "dream come true" and that he "didn't come here to leave."

news

Six-time Super Bowl-winning HC Bill Belichick finalizes deal to become University of North Carolina head coach

Six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is heading to the college ranks to take over as coach of the University of North Carolina football program.

news

Bill Belichick on University of North Carolina interest: 'We've had a couple of good conversations'

Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has discussed the vacant head-coaching position at the University of North Carolina.

news

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders accepts invitation to 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl

University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has committed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game announced on Wednesday.

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.

news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.