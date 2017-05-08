Best and most questionable 2017 NFL Draft picks: AFC East

Most questionable pick:Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina (Round 2, No. 37 overall)

The skinny: Jones is a solid player and WR was definitely a need for Buffalo, but I'm not sure he can consistently uncover at the next level. He makes more sense as a complementary target with a scary WR1 on the other side. With Sammy Watkins potentially on the way out after 2017 (he's due to become a free agent), Jones might have more on his shoulders than he can carry. We'll find out.