Bengals' Tee Higgins not 'worried about' extension ahead of contract year, wants to stay in Cincinnati

A 2020 second-round pick out of Clemson, Higgins enters the final year of his rookie contract coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons. In three years in Cincy, he has proven the ability to make impressive catches and is a consistent route-runner who dabbles in explosive results. He's an ideal pairing with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.

However, given the Bengals need to pay big money soon to quarterback Joe Burrow, there was some thought that Cincy could be convinced to trade Higgins this year. It was a notion that Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin rejected at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I'm not in the business of making other teams better. I'm in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better. So trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind," Tobin said at the time. "That's (other teams') problem -- they want a receiver, go find your own. In my opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals, so the trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now."

Higgins said Thursday that he appreciates Tobin's words and hopes to remain in Cincy alongside Burrow for the long haul.

"It was good to hear them say that," Higgins said. "It made me feel like they want me here, man. Hopefully, we can get the deal done."