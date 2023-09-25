Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active vs. Rams on Monday night

Joe Burrow﻿'s troublesome calf won't keep him out of a Super Bowl LVI rematch.

Burrow is active Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams despite his lingering calf issue.

Burrow was questionable coming into the day, but he and the Bengals will throw caution to the wind with a strained calf that's been a problem and a storyline since training camp.

Burrow missed all of the preseason after he strained his calf, but was back to kick off the season.

However, he aggravated the calf strain in Week 2. Considering the unpredictability of the ailment, Burrow's health is something to monitor despite his availability. Jake Browning will serve as his backup on Monday night.

Burrow and the Bengals have limped through the opening two weeks of the season to the tune of an 0-2 start. Burrow has struggled on the field, turning in one of his worst career performances in Week 1 (82 passing yards on 14-of-31 passing) before completing 27 of 41 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a three-point Week 2 loss to Baltimore.