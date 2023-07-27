Bears WR Chase Claypool on 2023: 'It's the biggest year of my life'

Things went from bad to worse with the Bears.

Claypool caught just 14 passes for 140 yards in seven games in Chicago with no scores. He also missed two games due to a knee injury.

He missed most of the workouts this offseason due to injury and was briefly placed on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp before being removed a day later. Claypool insisted the knee injury wasn't the reason he was on the PUP list.

The 25-year-old has heard the chatter surrounding his durability and fit in the offense.

"I guess I get it," Claypool said. "Maybe people weren't happy with how I dealt with the offseason, but that's only the perception that was given to them and not the reality that's true. I remember almost blowing my knee out against the Packers and being done for the game and kind of pleading to be put back in, putting the knee brace back on, and went back in and tried to help my team win.

"So, if there's any questions on how much I'm willing to do to help this team win, there shouldn't be. You know? I think that I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as possible and knowing in the game everyone gets injured."

The Bears brass and teammates, including quarterback Justin Fields, have insisted this offseason that Claypool is making strides in the offense.

"I think he's in a good spot," coach Matt Eberflus said. "I have a lot of conversations with Clay, as we all do with our players. He feels like he's in a good spot. I think he's got a lot of confidence being the second year into it -- or going into the second part of it. I think he's in a real good spot."

Despite the injury issues keeping him off the field for offseason work, Claypool believes the months' worth of mental reps in the offense will help him improve on last year's struggles.

"I make cue cards," Claypool said when asked how he's studying the offense. "I think D.J. (Moore) giggled at me when he came in and saw all my cue cards that I had. But I would basically just test myself, then if I got one wrong I would put it to the side, go through the ones I got wrong and do that every day until I didn't get one wrong."