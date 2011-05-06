Bears, Seahawks, Vikings missed the mark on draft weekend

The Seahawks entered the draft hoping to build on the momentum of their unlikely divisional title and postseason run. Pete Carroll has repeatedly voiced his desire to field a power-running offense, and his first two selections reflected his desire to become more physical upfront. James Carpenter and John Moffitt are rugged run blockers with the ability to move defenders off the ball, and they are ideal fits in Tom Cable's zone-based blocking scheme. Though there are some questions about where they came off the board, they should be immediate starters on the Seahawks' rebuilt offensive line. Kris Durham and Richard Sherman are intriguing developmental prospects, but they might be a year or two from being key contributors. Although the team picked up some vital young pieces to an emerging contender, the lack of sizzle surrounding the class leaves the team with some work to do in free agency.