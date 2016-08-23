Bears' RBs outlook: Jeremy Langford or bust in fantasy

When given a high-volume workload both as a runner and pass-catcher, we have seen Langford make the most of his opportunities. With solid proof that he can produce and the lack of a threat from the backs behind him on the Bears' depth chart, it's probably safe to assume Langford is going to handle the bulk of the Bears' workload early on. Even if he falters as a rusher, he will provide a viable floor as a pass-catcher, and Chicago is somewhat lacking in that department. His best attribute, his speed, will lend itself to big plays and if he stays on the field for goal-line work as well, consider it a major bonus. He's a huge value at his Round 7 asking price and unless we see any red flags in Chicago's remaining preseason games, fantasy owners should feel comfortable with him as an RB2 or RB3 to begin the season with breakout potential.