Around the NFL

Bears OC Luke Getsy: DJ Moore's 2 targets in Week 1 'a disappointment'

Published: Sep 14, 2023 at 02:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears have taken the time to fully examine how they lost to the Packers in blowout fashion last weekend, and have come to the realization they lack trust -- both in each other and in their offensive scheme.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said as much Thursday when asked why Justin Fields admitted Wednesday he felt he was too conservative at times in the 38-20 loss.

"There were a couple opportunities where we're dialing it up to maybe take a chance, even it if ends up being a one-on-one, 50/50-type of ball," Getsy explained. "That's part of that getting-to-know-each-other chemistry, trusting one another and all that stuff. We will (get that). He will continue to get better."

Statistically, Fields wasn't awful. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown. But too often, the Bears' offensive line failed to protect him long enough for Fields to find open targets downfield. He was forced to resort to short targets, taking away an explosive element from the offense.

Related Links

That included the use of prized offseason acquisition DJ Moore, who saw just two targets, caught both in succession, and was otherwise not a featured member of the offense in his first game with Chicago.

"Most definitely a disappointment," Getsy said of Moore's lack of involvement. "There's a lot of reasons why things happen. Protection could've broken down on a particular play. Justin maybe just didn't see something in a particular way. There's a lot of things that go into it.

"We definitely are calling plays for DJ, and he knows that. He wasn't frustrated by any of that. Sometimes, that's just the way the coverage dictates where the quarterback has to go with the football, too."

Moore and Fields never should have been expected to take the field and instantly connect 15 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Rarely does that happen between two new teammates playing in their first game together. But as time goes on, they will develop the necessary trust to succeed -- provided Chicago can protect Fields effectively and consistently.

The Bears failed to do last Sunday. Fields failed to overcome this adversity, too, and when he tried to push the limits of the offense against a stingy Packers defense, he paid the price in the form of a Quay Walker pick-six.

"I felt like we left a lot out there," Getsy said on Thursday. "Our details were not good enough, and that's kind of the underlying fact that showed up."

In total, it wasn't a great day for a quarterback who Bears fans are hoping will take a significant step forward in 2023. But it's only one game. As time passes, Chicago hopes Fields and Moore will grow into a dynamic duo capable of elevating this unit to new heights.

"He's gonna be a big part of that plan," Getsy said of Moore. "Whatever that percentage is, I don't have a set number for each week that we make sure he hits 40 percent of the targets or something like that, I don't do that. But I know that guys like him are an important part of our plan each and every week."

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf, Seahawks admit subpar effort led to surprising loss to Rams: 'They played harder'

One of the surprises from Week 1 in the NFL came from Seattle, where the Rams outplayed a Seahawks team that entered 2023 with hopes of reaching greater heights. DK Metcalf and Co. admitted L.A. players harder.
news

Lions' Jared Goff hasn't thrown INT in 359 attempts, flirting with history thanks to risk-free approach

Jared Goff's interception-free streak currently stands at 359 snaps, the third-longest such streak in NFL history behind only Tom Brady (399) and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ (402). Just don't tell the Lions QB about it.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward undergoing groin surgery, expected to miss about eight weeks 

﻿Cameron Heyward﻿'s Week 1 injury is going to cost him roughly half of the 2023 season. Heyward is having surgery to repair his groin Thursday in Pittsburgh.
news

Kenny Pickett, Steelers look to get back on track against stingy Browns with Week 1 loss behind them

The Steelers would like to forget their season-opening loss as quickly as possible. In fact, according to quarterback ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿, they already have.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.