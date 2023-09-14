Bears OC Luke Getsy: DJ Moore's 2 targets in Week 1 'a disappointment'

The Chicago Bears have taken the time to fully examine how they lost to the Packers in blowout fashion last weekend, and have come to the realization they lack trust -- both in each other and in their offensive scheme.
Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said as much Thursday when asked why Justin Fields admitted Wednesday he felt he was too conservative at times in the 38-20 loss.
"There were a couple opportunities where we're dialing it up to maybe take a chance, even it if ends up being a one-on-one, 50/50-type of ball," Getsy explained. "That's part of that getting-to-know-each-other chemistry, trusting one another and all that stuff. We will (get that). He will continue to get better."
Statistically, Fields wasn't awful. He completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown. But too often, the Bears' offensive line failed to protect him long enough for Fields to find open targets downfield. He was forced to resort to short targets, taking away an explosive element from the offense.
That included the use of prized offseason acquisition DJ Moore, who saw just two targets, caught both in succession, and was otherwise not a featured member of the offense in his first game with Chicago.
"Most definitely a disappointment," Getsy said of Moore's lack of involvement. "There's a lot of reasons why things happen. Protection could've broken down on a particular play. Justin maybe just didn't see something in a particular way. There's a lot of things that go into it.
"We definitely are calling plays for DJ, and he knows that. He wasn't frustrated by any of that. Sometimes, that's just the way the coverage dictates where the quarterback has to go with the football, too."
Moore and Fields never should have been expected to take the field and instantly connect 15 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Rarely does that happen between two new teammates playing in their first game together. But as time goes on, they will develop the necessary trust to succeed -- provided Chicago can protect Fields effectively and consistently.
The Bears failed to do last Sunday. Fields failed to overcome this adversity, too, and when he tried to push the limits of the offense against a stingy Packers defense, he paid the price in the form of a Quay Walker pick-six.
"I felt like we left a lot out there," Getsy said on Thursday. "Our details were not good enough, and that's kind of the underlying fact that showed up."
In total, it wasn't a great day for a quarterback who Bears fans are hoping will take a significant step forward in 2023. But it's only one game. As time passes, Chicago hopes Fields and Moore will grow into a dynamic duo capable of elevating this unit to new heights.
"He's gonna be a big part of that plan," Getsy said of Moore. "Whatever that percentage is, I don't have a set number for each week that we make sure he hits 40 percent of the targets or something like that, I don't do that. But I know that guys like him are an important part of our plan each and every week."