Bears OC Luke Getsy: DJ Moore's 2 targets in Week 1 'a disappointment'

That included the use of prized offseason acquisition DJ Moore, who saw just two targets, caught both in succession, and was otherwise not a featured member of the offense in his first game with Chicago.

"Most definitely a disappointment," Getsy said of Moore's lack of involvement. "There's a lot of reasons why things happen. Protection could've broken down on a particular play. Justin maybe just didn't see something in a particular way. There's a lot of things that go into it.

"We definitely are calling plays for DJ, and he knows that. He wasn't frustrated by any of that. Sometimes, that's just the way the coverage dictates where the quarterback has to go with the football, too."

Moore and Fields never should have been expected to take the field and instantly connect 15 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Rarely does that happen between two new teammates playing in their first game together. But as time goes on, they will develop the necessary trust to succeed -- provided Chicago can protect Fields effectively and consistently.

The Bears failed to do last Sunday. Fields failed to overcome this adversity, too, and when he tried to push the limits of the offense against a stingy Packers defense, he paid the price in the form of a Quay Walker pick-six.

"I felt like we left a lot out there," Getsy said on Thursday. "Our details were not good enough, and that's kind of the underlying fact that showed up."

In total, it wasn't a great day for a quarterback who Bears fans are hoping will take a significant step forward in 2023. But it's only one game. As time passes, Chicago hopes Fields and Moore will grow into a dynamic duo capable of elevating this unit to new heights.