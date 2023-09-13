Around the NFL

Bears HC Matt Eberflus discusses Chase Claypool's struggles vs. Packers; Week 2 status unclear

Published: Sep 13, 2023 at 01:25 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The offseason conversation in Chicago centered around an upgraded group of playmakers for Justin Fields entering 2023.

One of those playmakers didn't show up in Week 1. Receiver Chase Claypool had a forgettable, if not invisible day in the Bears' 38-20 loss to the Packers, seeing two targets, registering zero receptions, and providing little of anything useful on a per-play basis.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus remarked on Claypool's lack of effort on perimeter blocks.

"You all saw the plays that ... and again, the perimeter blocking needed to improve for all of us," Eberflus said, per ESPN. "And we're gonna get that, work hard to get that done."

Eberflus added that he met with Claypool to discuss those plays in particular after Sunday's loss.

Perhaps it was a matter of Claypool -- a former second-round pick of the Steelers playing in his fourth season -- failing to adjust to live game speed. He certainly looked as if he was a step slow.

"He displayed good technique in practice," Eberflus said of Claypool, per Shaw Local News.

Claypool received an awful grade from Pro Football Focus for his Week 1 performance, posting a 43.2. He's had an occasional clunker each year in his career, but this performance stands as his worst, beating out his previous low of 43.5, earned back in Week 7 of his rookie season back in 2020.

Claypool is years removed from just getting his feet wet in the NFL. One could suggest his struggles could have been health related, seeing as Claypool went to the medical tent during the game, but Eberflus shut down such thoughts Wednesday, explaining the medical staff never reported an injury for Claypool.

Eberflus remained cagey when asked whether Chicago might consider entering Week 2's game against the Buccaneers (1-0) without Claypool on the active game-day roster, delivering a general response that the staff was evaluating everything.

After a blowout loss to a Packers team that was finally supposed to be beatable, everything should be on the table for the Bears.

We'll see if change is ahead for Chicago in Week 2.

