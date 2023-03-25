Bears' Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: 'All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits'

To go along with the intangibles, Fields took a leap in his second year under center, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while putting together the second-best QB rushing season in league history with 1,143 yards on the ground.

His pocket presence is still a work in progress, as evidenced by his league-worst 55 sacks taken and a middling 60.4 completion percentage, but the brass in Chicago can see enough in the tea leaves.

"I think it's like any position on our team," Eberflus said. "We all need to grow because we have a young football team. And he's no different. He just needs to keep working his game. He's working hard this offseason on his own. Looking at the tape from last year, looking at other quarterbacks, studying other quarterbacks in different situations. Third down, two-minute and all those various situations you get into. And he's doing a great job at that."

With Fields fine-tuning his game as the headliner of a team filled with young, still-evolving playmakers, the Bears have used the offseason to equip more proven talent.

On the defensive side of the ball, that meant replacing the void left after trading Roquan Smith, who went on to have an All-Pro 2022 season in Baltimore. Chicago did that by adding linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, who have seven combined seasons with 100-plus tackles in their nine years played.