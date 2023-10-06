Bears GM Ryan Poles 'taking it day by day' with WR Chase Claypool but wishes 'him luck moving forward'

Claypool, 25, might remain on the roster for now, but he has been away from the franchise since last week – at the team's request. The Bears made Claypool inactive Sunday against the Denver Broncos, asking him to stay at home instead of being at Soldier Field with his teammates. On Monday, the Bears indicated that Claypool again would not travel with the team for its Thursday night game at the Washington Commanders and he is officially inactive for a second consecutive week.

Claypool made comments to the media prior to the Week 4 game, questioning whether he was being utilized in the best way possible by the Bears' coaching staff.

The staff has come under fire, not only for the team's 0-4 start, but also because of the sudden resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams. On the same day Williams stepped down, quarterback Justin Fields also appeared to question the coaches' tactics before clarifying his statements that same day.

Claypool played in the Bears' first three games of the season, starting two and catching four passes (on 14 targets) for 51 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears traded for Claypool from the Steelers at last year's trade deadline, landing him for a second-round pick that ended up being the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 10 games (five starts) for the Bears, Claypool has totaled 18 catches (43 targets) for 191 yards.