Bears' DJ Moore excited for Keenan Allen addition: It might be a race to 1,000 yards

In 2023, Chicago Bears receiver DJ Moore gobbled up targets in an offense lacking a complementary wideout.
Moore generated 136 targets, well ahead of second place on the team, tight end Cole Kmet with 90. Darnell Mooney, the No. 2 receiver last year, saw just 61 targets.
After the addition of Keenan Allen, who saw 150 targets in 13 games last season, Moore might have to share the ball more in 2024.
The stud wideout said Thursday on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show that he's not worried about how he and Allen will divvy up the catches, just that they lead to wins.
"It doesn't really matter to me," Moore said. "I know we've both talked about how we're going to complement each other. So I'm just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 (yards), but that's just a friendly competition. At the end of the day, if we're winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don't really care."
Moore noted that he's pumped to have Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, alongside him in 2024.
"It was exciting when I saw it and heard about it," Moore said. "I was like, 'Whoa, now we got more weapons for this run we want to make in 2024 with winning games.'"
Moore continued: "His game has spoken for it all. He's a savvy route runner. He sets people up and makes people look silly out there. I'm looking forward to learning from him."
The target hogs will have to divide the pigskin, but their combination will make the Bears' offense much more potent than it's been in recent memory. It will also make the life of presumptive quarterback Caleb Williams much easier in the transition to the pros.