Bears' DJ Moore excited for Keenan Allen addition: It might be a race to 1,000 yards

After the addition of Keenan Allen , who saw 150 targets in 13 games last season, Moore might have to share the ball more in 2024.

The stud wideout said Thursday on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show that he's not worried about how he and Allen will divvy up the catches, just that they lead to wins.

"It doesn't really matter to me," Moore said. "I know we've both talked about how we're going to complement each other. So I'm just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 (yards), but that's just a friendly competition. At the end of the day, if we're winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don't really care."