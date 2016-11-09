BC coach: Lamar Jackson runs like Bills' Percy Harvin

That's what Boston College coach Steve Addazio saw in Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday after the sophomore added BC to a long list of defenses that looked hapless and helpless in trying to stop him. Louisville won, 52-7, and Jackson accounted for seven touchdowns (four passing and three rushing).
"There were a few times we had him completely boxed. And he came out of there, hit a crease, and he's gone. He's electric," Addazio said after facing Jackson over the weekend. "He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. This guy is really something. He's got a great arm, a great release. He's got a real knack of knowing what's around him and getting out of trouble. He can throw it, and is as elite of a runner as I've ever seen. He reminds me running of Percy Harvin when we had him at Florida. That kind of runner, but yet can throw the rock. When he's on, he's on."
That's high praise, but Addazio comes from a place of understanding with regard to Harvin's athleticism. Addazio, as an offensive line coach at Florida, saw firsthand all three of Harvin's seasons at UF from 2006-2008. As a Gator, Harvin amassed nearly 2,000 rushing and 2,000 receiving yards for his career, an explosive weapon for a pair of national-championship teams. Harvin came out of retirement last week and re-signed with the Buffalo Bills.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks gave Jackson an A-minus for his performance against BC, and likened his skill set to that of Mike Vick and Randall Cunningham. Vick sees an even better version of himself in Jackson.
Jackson ran for 185 yards on 15 carries against the Eagles, and completed 12 of 17 passes for 231 yards. But it wasn't an outlier performance; it was the kind of dominant outing that Jackson has made a routine of this season in emerging as a Heisman Trophy favorite.
As a true sophomore, Jackson is too young to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. But given more time to develop, there is no telling what a player with Harvin-like running ability, and plenty of arm talent, might become.