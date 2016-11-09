BC coach: Lamar Jackson runs like Bills' Percy Harvin

"There were a few times we had him completely boxed. And he came out of there, hit a crease, and he's gone. He's electric," Addazio said after facing Jackson over the weekend. "He's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. This guy is really something. He's got a great arm, a great release. He's got a real knack of knowing what's around him and getting out of trouble. He can throw it, and is as elite of a runner as I've ever seen. He reminds me running of Percy Harvin when we had him at Florida. That kind of runner, but yet can throw the rock. When he's on, he's on."