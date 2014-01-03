Baylor coach Art Briles tweets commitment to Bears

Baylor coach Art Briles backed up reports that he intends to remain at the school via his Twitter feed Friday.
It's of little surprise that Briles finds it necessary to control perceptions about his readiness to leave the Big 12 champion Bears. Early January is when recruiting season is at its most fevered pitch, as major colleges scramble not only to secure their top remaining prospects, but also to fend off rival programs from recruiting their commitments through the backdoor.
Rumors that two of the biggest brands in the sport -- the Texas Longhorns and Washington Redskins -- may be interested in Briles can't be good for his recruiting efforts as national signing day approaches in about a month.
It used to be that a 10-year contract extension quelled all discussion of a coach leaving, at least in the short term. These days, however, a coach's contract seems only as binding as its buyout clause.