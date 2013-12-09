Baylor coach Art Briles responds to report of Redskins' interest

Published: Dec 09, 2013 at 04:51 AM
art-briles-131113-wide.jpg

With time apparently running out on Mike Shanahan as head coach of the Washington Redskins, a reunion between Baylor head coach Art Briles and his Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III is already being floated within NFL circles.

CBSSports.com reported Sunday that Briles will be pursued by the Redskins if, or more likely, when Shanahan is fired. It would seem Briles intends to end any speculation about a jump to the nation's capital before it ramps up.

On Sunday, he told wacotrib.com he had not had contact with the Redskins.

"I've had zero contact with anybody," Briles said. "I'm a Baylor Bear -- that's all I'm concerned about."

Briles seemed to send another strong hint he's staying put in a Tweet Monday morning showing the Bears' first-ever Big 12 championship trophy next to a model of its new stadium.

Baylor closed down Floyd Casey Stadium on Saturday with a 30-10 win over Texas to secure the conference title and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl, where it will play UCF on Jan. 1. Baylor will move into the $250 million Baylor Stadium next season, and with star quarterback Bryce Petty set to return next season -- NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt ranks Petty as the top senior quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft -- the Bears are likely to be strongly favored to repeat as Big 12 champions.

Briles, 58, signed a contract extension last month that runs through 2023 and includes a hefty $5 million buyout. Briles is 44-31 in six seasons at Baylor, using an explosive and balanced spread offense to turn around the one-time conference doormat, while also sending the likes of Griffin and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon on to the professional ranks.

It would be that offensive expertise along with his familiarity with Griffin that would make Briles an intriguing option for the Redskins. Based on Briles' tweet, however, any interest would seem to be one-sided.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

