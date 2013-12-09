Baylor coach Art Briles responds to report of Redskins' interest

Baylor closed down Floyd Casey Stadium on Saturday with a 30-10 win over Texas to secure the conference title and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl, where it will play UCF on Jan. 1. Baylor will move into the $250 million Baylor Stadium next season, and with star quarterback Bryce Petty set to return next season -- NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt ranks Petty as the top senior quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft -- the Bears are likely to be strongly favored to repeat as Big 12 champions.