Baldinger: Taylor Hart like Brett Keisel 'without the beard'

Keisel was a seventh-round pick nearly a decade ago but Hart's physical attributes and game film could help him land a few rounds earlier in the draft this year. While he likely projects as a possible fourth- or fifth-round pick in May, his stock is hurt somewhat by teams not being able to see him workout ever since he broke his foot in January. He did put up 21 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine and has a spot on some draft boards despite unable to do on-field drills in Indianapolis.