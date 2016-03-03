Baldinger: Philip Rivers is still a quarterback to build around

First, talk about the Dallas Cowboys drafting a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick of the NFL draft was squelched by club owner Jerry Jones, and now the suggestion that the San Diego Chargers might turn to a quarterback with the No. 3 pick is taking on some fire, as well.
NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Curtis Conway and Brian Baldinger discussed the Chargers' options on NFL Network's Path to the Draft on Thursday, and came to little consensus about who San Diego's pick should be. But a common thread in their analysis was the absence of a quarterback. Like Dallas with Tony Romo, San Diego has a reliable veteran in Philip Rivers, but with both on the wrong side age 30, a young apprentice could be attractive to either club.
San Diego should resist the temptation, according to Baldinger.
"Philip Rivers is not the problem and I don't think that's what they should do with that third pick in the first round. ... I think Philip Rivers still can win a whole lot of games in this league," Baldinger said. "If you build around him with the right talent, if you surround him as you've seen in the past, he can elevate other people's games and play at a high level."
Conway suggested Notre Dame wide receiver Will Fuller as a weapon for Rivers with the club's second-round pick (No. 35 overall), but suggested Oregon defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at No. 3.
"They definitely need some speed at wide receiver. ... They need somebody that can stretch the field. I like Will Fuller at No. 35. If he's still available, you need to pick him up to complement Keenan Allen," Conway said.
Like Conway, Jeremiah believes San Diego should improve its defense with the No. 3 pick, but not with Buckner.
"I think they're going to go to the secondary. Eric Weddle is gone," Jeremiah said. "They need a playmaker back there to complement Jason Verrett, who I feel is one of the best young corners in the NFL. (FSU's) Jalen Ramsey, you can plug him in at corner, at nickel, there's nothing he can't do."
This could all be bad news for the second quarterback chosen in the draft. The Cleveland Browns are expected to take the first quarterback off the board with the No. 2 pick. If the Chargers and Cowboys pass on one themselves, the second quarterback -- presumably Jared Goff or Carson Wentz -- figures to slide right out of the top five, because the Jacksonville Jaguars are invested in 2014 first-round pick Blake Bortles. Baltimore, at No. 6, just re-signed Joe Flacco.