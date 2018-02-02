Baker Mayfield would embrace learning under Drew Brees

Perhaps more than any coach in the NFL, Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn't figure to have an issue with Mayfield's height (6-foot-0), given that Brees is the same height and is one of the NFL's best passers. Mayfield, meanwhile, is among the top quarterback prospects, and his transition to the NFL might not be as tricky as it is for most college quarterbacks who operate the Air Raid offense, which Mayfield did. Under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Mayfield was given freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage and has a wealth of experience with 48 career starts.