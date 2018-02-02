Baker Mayfield would embrace learning under Drew Brees

Published: Feb 02, 2018 at 03:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

If the New Orleans Saints want their next starting quarterback to come out of the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield would be glad to sit behind 11-time Pro Bowler Drew Brees. The former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner indicated Thursday that he would have no issue with an apprenticeship in New Orleans.

"I would love that," Mayfield said, according to The Times-Picayune. "To be able to learn under him for however long he plays, I'd love that [and] to get a chance to be in New Orleans, a good franchise."

Brees passed for 4,000-plus yards for the 12th consecutive season in leading the Saints to an NFC South title. He's 39, however, and the time could be right for the Saints to make a big draft investment at the game's most critical position. Brees' backups are nine-year veteran Chase Daniel and Taysom Hill, who was an undrafted free agent out of BYU last year -- first signed by the Green Bay Packers and later the Saints.

Perhaps more than any coach in the NFL, Saints coach Sean Payton wouldn't figure to have an issue with Mayfield's height (6-foot-0), given that Brees is the same height and is one of the NFL's best passers. Mayfield, meanwhile, is among the top quarterback prospects, and his transition to the NFL might not be as tricky as it is for most college quarterbacks who operate the Air Raid offense, which Mayfield did. Under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Mayfield was given freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage and has a wealth of experience with 48 career starts.

Last year, we saw a first-round quarterback drafted into an understudy situation in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes, who learned behind Alex Smith. Perhaps the Saints and Mayfield could be a similar match.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.

news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.

news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.

news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.

news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW