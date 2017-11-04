Baker Mayfield validates Russell Wilson comp in Bedlam win

3. There are still areas of Mayfield's game that he needs to clean up. He took 4 or 5 sacks on Saturday that cost him field position when Oklahoma was in field-goal range. He needs to do a better job of getting rid of the ball when there's nothing there for him. He also threw a couple picks, the second of which reminded me of what we've seen from Sam Darnold at times this year -- a failure to realize underneath coverage.