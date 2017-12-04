Baker Mayfield among three Heisman Trophy finalists

Published: Dec 04, 2017 at 11:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield leads three players revealed on Monday as finalists for the 2017 Heisman Trophy.

Along with Mayfield, reigning Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and Stanford running back Bryce Love were selected as finalists. The winner of the award, which goes to college football's most outstanding player, will be revealed Saturday at the Downtown Athletic Club in New York.

Excluding Jackson since he's still in college, eight of the past nine Heisman winners have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Mayfield is considered the favorite to win the award this year, despite off-field issues that have clouded his candidacy. He's the seventh player to finish in the top five of the Heisman voting three times, joining Glenn Davis (Army), Doc Blanchard (Army), Doak Walker (SMU), Archie Griffin (Ohio State), Herschel Walker (Georgia) and Tim Tebow (Florida).

Mayfield's a Heisman finalist for the second year in a row after leading the Sooners to a Big 12 title and berth in the College Football Playoff (Rose Bowl vs. Georgia). He leads the FBS this season with 46 total TDs, and is the FBS all-time leader in passer efficiency rating (176.03). The QB was stripped of his captaincy a couple weeks ago after making a lewd gesture during Oklahoma's win over Kansas. He was arrested in the offseason on charges of public intoxication, fleeing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He eventually accepted a plea deal in the case.

The QB can solidify himself as a likely first-round pick with a strong showing in the postseason, although NFL teams will certainly investigate the off-field concerns leading up to the 2018 draft.

Jackson is seeking to become the second two-time Heisman winner and first since Griffin accomplished the feat in 1974-1975. The dual-threat QB put up ridiculous numbers last season, and he's done so again this year, throwing for 3,489 yards and 25 TDs and rushing for 1,443 yards and 17 TDs. Most importantly, he improved his completion percentage by four points (60.4 percent in 2017). He leads the FBS with an average of 411 yards per game. His candidacy, however, will likely be hurt by Louisville's losses. The Cardinals aren't ranked after going 8-4, and Jackson had his worst games against UL's toughest opponents.

Love is having a breakout season for the Cardinal, emerging as a star after playing in the shadow of 2017 first-round pick Christian McCaffrey. Love rushed for 1,973 yards this season (second in the FBS) and averages 8.3 yards carry.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW