Baker Mayfield among three Heisman Trophy finalists

Jackson is seeking to become the second two-time Heisman winner and first since Griffin accomplished the feat in 1974-1975. The dual-threat QB put up ridiculous numbers last season, and he's done so again this year, throwing for 3,489 yards and 25 TDs and rushing for 1,443 yards and 17 TDs. Most importantly, he improved his completion percentage by four points (60.4 percent in 2017). He leads the FBS with an average of 411 yards per game. His candidacy, however, will likely be hurt by Louisville's losses. The Cardinals aren't ranked after going 8-4, and Jackson had his worst games against UL's toughest opponents.