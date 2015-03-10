Austin Hill of Arizona gives NFL draft stock a big boost

Representatives from 12 NFL teams were present for Arizona's pro day on Tuesday. The event was held outdoors on FieldTurf.
A total of 12 Wildcats players worked out, but one in particular stood out.
Wide receiver Austin Hill (6-foot-2 1/4, 214 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 and 4.57 seconds. He had a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9 broad jump. He posted times of 4.03 seconds in the 20-yard short shuttle and 6.65 seconds in the three-cone drill. He also performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.
Hill had a very good positional workout and it appears that he has regained the form from his 2012 season, when he was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award (given to college football's top receiver) and an All-Pac-12 second-team selection after posting 1,364 yards receiving (second in Pac-12). But, he missed the 2013 season with an ACL injury and his production dipped considerably in 2014 (635 yards and four touchdowns).
Hill is a big guy who can body-up defenders and make catches. If he checks out all right medically, Hill could be an early third-day selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez was described by NFL personnel at the pro day as being phenomenal, and very helpful in getting information on the team's top prospects.