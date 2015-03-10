Austin Hill of Arizona gives NFL draft stock a big boost

Hill had a very good positional workout and it appears that he has regained the form from his 2012 season, when he was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award (given to college football's top receiver) and an All-Pac-12 second-team selection after posting 1,364 yards receiving (second in Pac-12). But, he missed the 2013 season with an ACL injury and his production dipped considerably in 2014 (635 yards and four touchdowns).