Auburn tabs Heisman darkhorse Jarrett Stidham as starting QB

Although Stidham is relatively unproven -- he made just three starts at his previous school, Baylor -- he has the talent and athleticism to flourish in a Malzahn system that can be electric with the right quarterback. He was selected the No. 6 quarterback to watch in college football by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, and will have the benefit of a proven workhorse of a rusher in Kamryn Pettway. Stidham was expected to beat out veteran Sean White for the job, but Malzahn's relatively early decision should give him a heavier dose of practice reps with the first team as the Tigers continue through fall camp.