Auburn tabs Heisman darkhorse Jarrett Stidham as starting QB

Published: Aug 14, 2017 at 05:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Jarrett Stidham was formally handed the keys to the Auburn offense on Monday.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn confirmed he has selected the darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate as the team's starting quarterback.

Although Stidham is relatively unproven -- he made just three starts at his previous school, Baylor -- he has the talent and athleticism to flourish in a Malzahn system that can be electric with the right quarterback. He was selected the No. 6 quarterback to watch in college football by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, and will have the benefit of a proven workhorse of a rusher in Kamryn Pettway. Stidham was expected to beat out veteran Sean White for the job, but Malzahn's relatively early decision should give him a heavier dose of practice reps with the first team as the Tigers continue through fall camp.

In limited action at Baylor, Stidham completed 75 of 109 passes for 1,269 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bears in 2015. He opted to transfer following the firing of former coach Art Briles. He played at McLennan Community College last year before transferring to AU. Because he'll be three years removed from high school after the season, he'll be able to file for 2018 draft eligibility if he so chooses.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW