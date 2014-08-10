Auburn QB Nick Marshall apologizes for marijuana incident

Published: Aug 10, 2014 at 09:17 AM
Marshall-Nick-140810-TOS.jpg

After Auburn pulled him off of the SEC Media Days circuit, plenty were wondering about when we would next hear from Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall after he was cited for marijuana possession in July.

As it turned out, Sunday was the day for Marshall to face the music from reporters. He used the time to apologize to teammates, fans and the rest of his supporters.

"I made a mistake and I'm just trying to gain my trust back from the coaches," Marshall said. "I let my family down and I'm also trying to gain their trust back and also the Auburn fans.

"The incident that happened, it's just going to change me as a better man on and off the field."

Marshall was cited by police in Georgia on July 11 with marijuana possession of less than an ounce. He later had the case closed after his mother paid a small fine for the offense. Marshall was told by Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn that he would not start the team's opener against Arkansas later this month.

"(Malzahn) gave me a message that I made a mistake. I'm going to accept my punishment," Marshall said. "I trust my coach, and I know I'm just trying to gain my trust back with him."

Sophomore Jeremy Johnson figures to take the field at quarterback for the first snaps against the Razorbacks, but both Marshall and Malzahn have been vague as to when the senior will see game action.

Marshall was named as the preseason first-team All-SEC quarterback after leading Auburn to a surprising berth in the BCS National Championship Game last season. He had more than 3,000 total yards of offense in his first season as the dual-threat triggerman for Malzahn's up-tempo attack.

The Tigers check in at No. 5 in the College Football 24/7 team rankings and are looking to become the first team to repeat as SEC champions since Tennessee accomplished the feat more than a decade ago.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

